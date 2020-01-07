CES 2020: Royole unveils RoWrite 2 notebook and Mirage smart speaker

Share



Flexible technology specialist Royole Corporation unveiled two brand new products during a launch event at CES 2020 in Las Vegas, USA, including the RoWrite 2 notebook and Mirage smart speaker.

Featuring the latest Royole fully flexible sensor, the RoWrite 2 is a complete redesign of the original. More than 40% lighter, significantly smaller and with longer battery life and better accuracy than its predecessor, this ultra-portable smart notebook not only offers more convenience but a better user experience all round, claims the Royale Corporation.

With Royole‘s fully flexible sensors embedded in a soft leather case and a wireless-charging smart pen, the RoWrite 2 is billed as the perfect companion for those who cherish the touch and feel of paper in today’s digital world.

Meanwhile the Amazon Alexa-enabled Mirage speaker pictured above features Royole’s proprietary 8” AMOLED fully flexible touch display. A 5MP camera with physical mute switch and two far-field, high quality microphones ensure access to Amazon Alexa’s full functionalities, while the three full-range drivers and a passive bass radiator provide 360 degree audio for voice and music playback.

RoTree

Royole also showed its paper-thin flexible displays at CES. Featuring some 1,000 “leaves” of fully flexible and programmable displays, the RoTree features Royale’s proprietary ‘Flexible+’ technologies.

Says Royole’s Founder and CEO, Dr. Bill Liu: “We are currently working with hundreds of business partners worldwide to adopt fully flexible displays and sensors in a wide variety of use cases that will reshape the world of consumer electronics.”

