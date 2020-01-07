CES 2020: OrCam demos vision/hearing AI products

Share



OrCam Technologies, a specialist in personal, AI-driven innovation for those with visual and hearing impairments, is showcasing its latest products at this year’s 2020 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES).



Lightweight and the size of a finger, the OrCam MyEye 2 artificial vision device discreetly reads printed and digital text aloud – from any surface – in real time.

Additional OrCam MyEye 2 features include instant face recognition and identification of consumer products, colors and money notes. The company claims the device is the only wearable assistive technology that is activated by an intuitive pointing gesture or simply by following the wearer’s gaze, without the need of a smartphone or Wi-Fi.



‘Next-level’ OrCam MyEye 2 features to debut at CES 2020 include interactive reading/natural language processing (NLP) as well as orientation (mobility and object identification). OrCam MyEye 2 was chosen as a 2019 TIME Best Invention, and was a Last Gadget Standing winner at CES 2018.



OrCam Hear



Meanwhile OrCam Hear is billed as the world’s first AI-driven, wearable assistive technology device for people with a hearing impairment. It makes hearing aids smart by identifying and isolating a speaker’s voice – from among multiple speakers – and then relaying the clear speech to Bluetooth hearing aids, in real time, thereby solving the “cocktail party effect”.



A new class of wearable AI, OrCam Hear is an add-on that augments and integrates with hearing aids. The device combines lip reading with simultaneous voice source separation, intuitively switching between speakers who you choose to hear.



The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) has named OrCam Hear as a CES 2020 Innovation Awards “Best of Innovation”.



OrCam Read



OrCam Read is the first-of-its-kind handheld AI reader for people who have reading difficulties including dyslexia, reading fatigue, or those who read large amounts of text. The personal AI reader seamlessly and instantly reads text aloud – from any printed surface or screen.



It is the only personal AI reader that captures full pages or screens of text, claims the manufacturer. OrCam Read’s intuitive point-and-click operation activates two precision laser guidance options to read the entire highlighted text, or target where to begin reading. Wireless, lightweight, and the size of pen, a high-intensity LED light automatically illuminates reading in dimly-lit environments.

OrCam MyMe



Finally, OrCam MyMe functions as a personal AI assistant, providing important details about the person you are meeting with, delivered to a fast, intuitive app on a smartphone or smartwatch. OrCam MyMe is worn on clothing and continuously operates in real time to detect faces, and matches them to stored signatures for future instant recognition.



Once OrCam MyMe recognizes a person, their name, contact information, LinkedIn profile and other details are flashed to the companion app. The on-board camera acts as a “sensor” as no photos are stored – all photos taken are processed for face and object recognition and then deleted on the fly.



“This is an historic CES for OrCam Technologies, where we will showcase our newly-developed AI-driven computer vision and machine learning platforms that provide increased independence – effectively impacting the quality of life of a wide spectrum of people,” said Prof. Amnon Shashua, OrCam Technologies Co-founder and Co-CEO.

“OrCam’s innovations are wearable, personal AI that have the ability to transform people’s lives, functioning as ‘AI as a companion’ that operate completely offline in real time, ensuring data privacy for our users. OrCam is personal AI with a purpose.”



