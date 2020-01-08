CES 2020: LG showcases 25 metre wide OLED Wave

LG is hoping to mesmerise CES visitors in Las Vegas with its OLED Wave exhibition. Measuring 6 meters (20 feet) high and 25 meters (82 feet) wide, the colossal OLED Wave comprises 200 55-inch LG OLED screens.

Constructed with an array of flexible OLED screens, the installation showcases LG OLED’s picture quality and ability to assume unique form factorsVisitors to LG’s CES 2020 booth can also check out The Fountaina hero zone inside the booth that features a moving performance from the unique LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R (model 65RXrollable displays.

LG claims that OLED delivers stunning pictures with absolute blacks and incredible contrast from any vantage pointSelf-lighting pixelswhich can be turned on and off individually, help make images incredibly lifelike.  Without the need for a backlight, LG OLED displays are extremely lightweight and thin, allowing for TVs that can be mounted perfectly flush to the wall, or made flexible enough to be rolled up like a poster, claims the manufacturer. 

Comprising 200 55-inch LG OLED digital signage screens (128 convex and concave and 72 flat) with a mirror finish, the OLED Wave measures 6 metres (20 feethigh and 25 meters (82 feet) widethe exhibit will immerse CES attendees in a breathtaking journey of discovery, displaying the glory of the natural world as it has never been seen before. Meanwhile The Fountain comprises 20 groundbreaking rollable OLED TVs

 Since 2016, LG’s OLED installations have been showcased at major international events. LG’s first OLED installation at CES, 2016’s LG OLED Tunnelfeatured a dome-shaped configuration and displayed mesmerising scenes of the night sky, winning LG a Red Dot Award for Spatial CommunicationThe next year, Senses of the Futurea large-scale light-based artwork presented at Milan Design Weekwon the Milano Design Award 2017 for best installation, making LG the first Korean company to ever receive this accoladeand the Red Dot Grand Prix in the Spatial Communication categoryLG OLED Fallsunveiled at last year’s CESrepeated the honor at the Red Dot Award 2019.  

Visitors to LG’s CES 2020 booth (#11100, Central Hall, Las Vegas Convention Center) from January 7-10 can experience the magnificence of LG’s newest OLED installations firsthand

Chris Price
