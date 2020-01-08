CES 2020: LG showcases 25 metre wide OLED Wave

LG is hoping to mesmerise CES visitors in Las Vegas with its OLED Wave exhibition. Measuring 6 meters (20 feet) high and 25 meters (82 feet) wide, the colossal OLED Wave comprises 200 55-inch LG OLED screens.
Constructed withan array of flexible OLED screens, the installation showcases LG OLED’s picture quality andability to assume unique form factors. Visitors to LG’s CES 2020 booth can also check outThe Fountain, a hero zone inside the booth that features a moving performance from the unique LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R (model 65RX) rollable displays.
LG claims that OLED delivers stunning pictures with absolute blacks and incrediblecontrastfrom any vantage point. Self-lighting pixels, which can be turned on and off individually, help make images incredibly lifelike. Withoutthe need for a backlight, LG OLED displays are extremely lightweight and thin, allowing for TVs that can be mounted perfectly flush to the wall, or made flexible enough to be rolled up like a poster, claims the manufacturer.
Comprising 200 55-inch LG OLED digital signage screens (128 convex and concave and72 flat) witha mirror finish, the OLED Wave measures 6 metres (20feet) high and 25 meters (82feet) wide, theexhibit will immerse CES attendees in a breathtaking journey of discovery, displaying the glory of the natural world as it has never been seen before. Meanwhile The Fountain comprises 20 groundbreaking rollable OLED TVs.
Since 2016, LG’s OLED installations have been showcased at major international events.LG’s firstOLED installation at CES, 2016’sLG OLED Tunnel, featured a dome-shaped configurationand displayed mesmerising scenes of the night sky, winning LG a Red Dot AwardforSpatial Communication. The next year, Senses of the Future, a large-scale light-basedartworkpresented at Milan Design Week, won the Milano Design Award 2017 for best installation, making LG the firstKorean company to ever receivethis accolade, and the Red DotGrand Prix in the Spatial Communication category. LG OLED Falls, unveiledat last year’s CES, repeated thehonorat the Red Dot Award 2019.
Visitors to LG’s CES 2020booth (#11100, Central Hall, Las Vegas Convention Center) from January 7-10can experience the magnificence of LG’s newest OLED installations firsthand.