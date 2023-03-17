Tech Digest daily roundup: UK Space Agency gives Rolls-Royce funding for nuclear reactor on moon

Share

Rolls-Royce has received funding to build a nuclear reactor for a base on the moon. It might sound like the setup of a James Bond film, but is in fact part of a very real-world project that aims to see humans living and working on the lunar surface. The UK Space Agency has given Rolls-Royce a fresh £2.9m to construct the reactor, following a £249,000 study last year that it also funded. Sky News

There will be no new FIFA game this year, as EA Sports FC prepares for its debut launch, but apparently there will be a FIFA 25 next year. Despite being the most reliable video game success story of the last several decades there will be no new FIFA game this autumn. EA has given up the licence – claiming that FIFA wanted more than twice its usual fee to use the name – and will instead release new football games as EA Sports FC. Metro

The technology behind the world’s most talked about artificial intelligence (AI) system, ChatGPT, is being added to its most ubiquitous work software, Microsoft 365. Microsoft is calling the system Copilot and says it will be embedded into Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook. Microsoft boss Satya Nadella said it would “fundamentally change the way we work.” However, the firm admitted Copilot would sometimes make mistakes. BBC

The Pixel 7a has finally been Bluetooth certified, ahead of an expected debut at Google I/O in May. The certification was noted by the publication 9to5Google and essentially indicates that the next Pixel is all but good to go. Based on the Bluetooth SIG certification, we know that the Pixel 7a should arrive with at least Bluetooth 5.3 onboard (the Pixel 7 supports Bluetooth 5.2). It’s a minor update that doesn’t change much, but we can at least be sure the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro will be hopping on board this newer standard too, as a result. TechRadar

Three’s investment in its network is unsustainable in the long term unless it merges with Vodafone, the mobile network’s boss has admitted. Robert Finnegan, chief executive of Three UK, said the company had pumped large sums of money into its 5G network and needed more cash to secure its future. He said: “Looking to the future, high levels of investment will still be needed to deliver the networks that the UK requires but levels of capex spread across the current set of four individual players are unsustainable. Telegraph

Oppo will introduce the Find X6 series and Pad 2 tablet on March 21, the company revealed today. Posters stated the event begin on Tuesday at 2PM local time.



Oppo Find X6 and Pad 2 teasers

The Oppo Find X6 is pictured with a leather back, a circular camera island with a periscope lens, and we see a glimpse of the Hasselblad logo, as well as a small orange dot, trademark of the Swedish photography company. The tablet (or tablets) will have a thin bezel, a power key on the left side, and a volume rocker on top. GSM Arena

