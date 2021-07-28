Which are cheapest EVs to charge at home?
Britain could face blackouts as MPs fear the National Grid won’t cope if drivers charge their electric vehicles at certain times of the day, with transport committees calling on the UK government to incentivise frequent topping up of batteries to reduce the strain on the electrical grid.
The report comes as the UK prepares to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles from 2030.
As part of their Pump to Plug Report, researchers at Uswitch have discovered the most, and least expensive EVs to charge at home, as research reveals that the higher price of electric cars is another significant concern for more than 80% of Brits.
The most and least expensive EVs to charge at home
Taking the UK’s average cost per usable capacity charge (18.8p /kWh), this is how much it would cost per mile to use the most popular EV models.
|
Most Expensive EV Model to Charge at home
|
Useable battery capacity (kWh)
|
Cost for usable capacity charge (£) @18.8p /kWh
|
Range (miles)
|
Avg. cost per mile
|
1
|
Mercedes EQV 300
|
90
|
£16.92
|
200
|
£0.085
|
2
|
Tesla Cybertruck Tri Motor*
|
200
|
£37.60
|
465
|
£0.081
|
3
|
Audi e-tron S 55 quattro
|
86.5
|
£16.26
|
200
|
£0.081
|
4
|
Tesla Cybertruck Dual Motor*
|
120
|
£22.56
|
285
|
£0.079
|
5
|
Audi e-tron S Sportback 55 quattro*
|
86.5
|
£16.26
|
205
|
£0.079
|
6
|
Tesla Cybertruck Single Motor*
|
100
|
£18.80
|
240
|
£0.078
|
7
|
Vauxhall Vivaro-eLife Elite L 50 kWh
|
45
|
£8.46
|
110
|
£0.077
|
8
|
Citroen e-SpaceTourer M 50 kWh*
|
45
|
£8.46
|
115
|
£0.074
|
9
|
Byton M-Byte 95 kWh 4WD*
|
95
|
£17.86
|
245
|
£0.073
|
10
|
Audi e-tron 55 quattro
|
86.5
|
£16.26
|
225
|
£0.072
Source: Uswitch.com
|
Least Expensive EV Model to Charge at home
|
Useable battery capacity (kWh)
|
Cost for usable capacity charge (£) @18.8p /kWh
|
Range (miles)
|
Avg. cost per mile
|
1
|
Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus*
|
50
|
£9.40
|
210
|
£0.045
|
2
|
Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus LFP*
|
50
|
£9.40
|
205
|
£0.046
|
3
|
Tesla Model 3 Long Range Dual Motor
|
70
|
£13.16
|
285
|
£0.046
|
4
|
Hyundai IONIQ Electric
|
38.3
|
£7.20
|
155
|
£0.046
|
5
|
SEAT Mii Electric
|
32.3
|
£6.07
|
130
|
£0.047
|
6
|
Mini Electric
|
28.9
|
£5.43
|
115
|
£0.047
|
7
|
Lucid Air Touring*
|
85
|
£15.98
|
330
|
£0.048
|
8
|
Lucid Air Pure*
|
85
|
£15.98
|
335
|
£0.048
|
9
|
Hyundai Kona Electric 39 kWh*
|
39.2
|
£7.37
|
155
|
£0.048
|
10
|
Tesla Model S Long Range*
|
90
|
£16.92
|
345
|
£0.049
Source: Uswitch.com
On average, an electric vehicle in the UK will cost £0.056 per mile to charge from completely empty to full capacity. For the 10 most expensive models, that rises to 0.078p per mile – 33% more than the average. For the 10 most affordable options, a full charge would cost just 0.047p per mile – 17% less than the overall average.
The EV brands with the priciest charge cost per mile
Here are the most popular EV brands, ranked by the highest average cost per mile:
|
EV Brand
|
Useable battery capacity (kWh)
|
Cost for usable capacity charge (£) @18.8p /kWh
|
Range (miles)
|
Avg. cost per mile
|
1
|
Jaguar
|
72.6
|
13.65
|
245
|
£0.071
|
2
|
Byton
|
60.2
|
11.32
|
231.67
|
£0.071
|
3
|
Volvo*
|
75
|
28.2
|
352.5
|
£0.067
|
4
|
Skoda*
|
70.53
|
13.26
|
205
|
£0.065
|
5
|
Lucid*
|
81
|
15.23
|
242.5
|
£0.063
|
6
|
Ford*
|
70.84
|
13.32
|
244
|
£0.062
|
7
|
Mercedes
|
90.42
|
17
|
277
|
£0.061
|
8
|
Porsche*
|
81.16
|
15.26
|
249.5
|
£0.061
|
9
|
Vauxhall
|
55.57
|
10.45
|
167.5
|
£0.060
|
10
|
Nissan*
|
62.05
|
11.67
|
192.5
|
£0.059
Source: Uswitch.com
Car models marked (including the Ford Mustang Mach E-GT and BMW iX xDrive 50) are either concept vehicles that are yet to be released, or their usable battery capacity and range has been estimated based on vehicles with a similar specification. All values included within this table have been obtained via https://ev-database.uk
Here are the most popular EV brands, ranked by the lowest average cost per mile:
|
EV Brand
|
Useable battery capacity (kWh)
|
Cost for usable capacity charge (£) @18.8p /kWh
|
Range (miles)
|
Avg. cost per mile
|
1
|
Seat
|
75
|
14.1
|
245
|
£0.047
|
2
|
Mini
|
87
|
16.36
|
275
|
£0.047
|
3
|
Mazda
|
63
|
11.84
|
205
|
£0.050
|
4
|
Honda*
|
30.55
|
5.74
|
90
|
£0.051
|
5
|
Fiat*
|
62.63
|
11.78
|
185
|
£0.051
|
6
|
Audi*
|
59.48
|
11.18
|
217.69
|
£0.051
|
7
|
Peugeot
|
68
|
12.78
|
240
|
£0.052
|
8
|
Volkswagen
|
90.86
|
17.08
|
290.71
|
£0.053
|
9
|
Hyundai*
|
59.61
|
11.21
|
212.14
|
£0.053
|
10
|
Renault
|
36.8
|
6.92
|
86.25
|
£0.053
Source: Uswitch.com
Car manufacturers marked with a * include data from vehicles that are yet to be released, or from vehicles where their usable battery capacity and range has been estimated based on vehicles with a similar specification. All values included within this table have been obtained via https://ev-database.uk
Average energy consumption and range are based on moderate drive style and climate. The actual range will depend on speed, style of driving, weather and route conditions.
Will Owen, Energy Expert at Uswitch, explains that comparing a number of different EV tariff prices is important in ensuring you get the best deal, especially if you are planning to charge your vehicle at home.
“Recent research from EDF Energy found that electric vehicles could save their owners £41,000 over the course of their lifetime, compared to the cost of owning a petrol car.
“While electric car owners will save on fuel and tax, it’s important to consider the cost of charging. Electric Nation Smart Charging Trial data in 2018 found that 87% of electric car charging is carried out at home using a home charging point.
“As part of the government’s OLEV grant scheme, a home charging point can be installed for £279. In fact, many energy suppliers offer discounted or free chargers with their EV energy tariffs.
“Another saving to consider is the London Congestion Charge, as well as the April 2019 introduction of the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ). EVs are exempt from paying charges, saving motorists £12.50 each time they drive into the capital.”
