Which are cheapest EVs to charge at home?

Britain could face blackouts as MPs fear the National Grid won’t cope if drivers charge their electric vehicles at certain times of the day, with transport committees calling on the UK government to incentivise frequent topping up of batteries to reduce the strain on the electrical grid.

The report comes as the UK prepares to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles from 2030.

As part of their Pump to Plug Report, researchers at Uswitch have discovered the most, and least expensive EVs to charge at home, as research reveals that the higher price of electric cars is another significant concern for more than 80% of Brits.

The most and least expensive EVs to charge at home

Taking the UK’s average cost per usable capacity charge (18.8p /kWh), this is how much it would cost per mile to use the most popular EV models.

Most Expensive EV Model to Charge at home Useable battery capacity (kWh) Cost for usable capacity charge (£) @18.8p /kWh Range (miles) Avg. cost per mile 1 Mercedes EQV 300 90 £16.92 200 £0.085 2 Tesla Cybertruck Tri Motor* 200 £37.60 465 £0.081 3 Audi e-tron S 55 quattro 86.5 £16.26 200 £0.081 4 Tesla Cybertruck Dual Motor* 120 £22.56 285 £0.079 5 Audi e-tron S Sportback 55 quattro* 86.5 £16.26 205 £0.079 6 Tesla Cybertruck Single Motor* 100 £18.80 240 £0.078 7 Vauxhall Vivaro-eLife Elite L 50 kWh 45 £8.46 110 £0.077 8 Citroen e-SpaceTourer M 50 kWh* 45 £8.46 115 £0.074 9 Byton M-Byte 95 kWh 4WD* 95 £17.86 245 £0.073 10 Audi e-tron 55 quattro 86.5 £16.26 225 £0.072 Source: Uswitch.com

Least Expensive EV Model to Charge at home Useable battery capacity (kWh) Cost for usable capacity charge (£) @18.8p /kWh Range (miles) Avg. cost per mile 1 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus* 50 £9.40 210 £0.045 2 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus LFP* 50 £9.40 205 £0.046 3 Tesla Model 3 Long Range Dual Motor 70 £13.16 285 £0.046 4 Hyundai IONIQ Electric 38.3 £7.20 155 £0.046 5 SEAT Mii Electric 32.3 £6.07 130 £0.047 6 Mini Electric 28.9 £5.43 115 £0.047 7 Lucid Air Touring* 85 £15.98 330 £0.048 8 Lucid Air Pure* 85 £15.98 335 £0.048 9 Hyundai Kona Electric 39 kWh* 39.2 £7.37 155 £0.048 10 Tesla Model S Long Range* 90 £16.92 345 £0.049 Source: Uswitch.com

On average, an electric vehicle in the UK will cost £0.056 per mile to charge from completely empty to full capacity. For the 10 most expensive models, that rises to 0.078p per mile – 33% more than the average. For the 10 most affordable options, a full charge would cost just 0.047p per mile – 17% less than the overall average.

The EV brands with the priciest charge cost per mile

Here are the most popular EV brands, ranked by the highest average cost per mile:

EV Brand Useable battery capacity (kWh) Cost for usable capacity charge (£) @18.8p /kWh Range (miles) Avg. cost per mile 1 Jaguar 72.6 13.65 245 £0.071 2 Byton 60.2 11.32 231.67 £0.071 3 Volvo* 75 28.2 352.5 £0.067 4 Skoda* 70.53 13.26 205 £0.065 5 Lucid* 81 15.23 242.5 £0.063 6 Ford* 70.84 13.32 244 £0.062 7 Mercedes 90.42 17 277 £0.061 8 Porsche* 81.16 15.26 249.5 £0.061 9 Vauxhall 55.57 10.45 167.5 £0.060 10 Nissan* 62.05 11.67 192.5 £0.059 Source: Uswitch.com



Car models marked (including the Ford Mustang Mach E-GT and BMW iX xDrive 50) are either concept vehicles that are yet to be released, or their usable battery capacity and range has been estimated based on vehicles with a similar specification. All values included within this table have been obtained via https://ev-database.uk

Here are the most popular EV brands, ranked by the lowest average cost per mile:

EV Brand Useable battery capacity (kWh) Cost for usable capacity charge (£) @18.8p /kWh Range (miles) Avg. cost per mile 1 Seat 75 14.1 245 £0.047 2 Mini 87 16.36 275 £0.047 3 Mazda 63 11.84 205 £0.050 4 Honda* 30.55 5.74 90 £0.051 5 Fiat* 62.63 11.78 185 £0.051 6 Audi* 59.48 11.18 217.69 £0.051 7 Peugeot 68 12.78 240 £0.052 8 Volkswagen 90.86 17.08 290.71 £0.053 9 Hyundai* 59.61 11.21 212.14 £0.053 10 Renault 36.8 6.92 86.25 £0.053

Source: Uswitch.com

Car manufacturers marked with a * include data from vehicles that are yet to be released, or from vehicles where their usable battery capacity and range has been estimated based on vehicles with a similar specification. All values included within this table have been obtained via https://ev-database.uk

Average energy consumption and range are based on moderate drive style and climate. The actual range will depend on speed, style of driving, weather and route conditions.

Will Owen, Energy Expert at Uswitch, explains that comparing a number of different EV tariff prices is important in ensuring you get the best deal, especially if you are planning to charge your vehicle at home.

“Recent research from EDF Energy found that electric vehicles could save their owners £41,000 over the course of their lifetime, compared to the cost of owning a petrol car.

“While electric car owners will save on fuel and tax, it’s important to consider the cost of charging. Electric Nation Smart Charging Trial data in 2018 found that 87% of electric car charging is carried out at home using a home charging point.

“As part of the government’s OLEV grant scheme, a home charging point can be installed for £279. In fact, many energy suppliers offer discounted or free chargers with their EV energy tariffs.

“Another saving to consider is the London Congestion Charge, as well as the April 2019 introduction of the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ). EVs are exempt from paying charges, saving motorists £12.50 each time they drive into the capital.”

The Uswitch Pump to Plug index can be found here: https://www.uswitch.com/gas- electricity/pump-to-plug- electric-vehicle-revolution/

