Sky Cinema added to Virgin TV Go app

Virgin Media customers can now watch all Sky Cinema channels and its library of on demand movies through the Virgin TV Go app

Up to five different devices can be registered on the app

From today (Friday 10 July), Virgin Media TV customers can now watch Sky Cinema channels, as well as hundreds of movies on demand, via its Virgin TV Go app for the first time.

Previously, Virgin Media TV customers had to use the dedicated Sky Cinema app to watch movies on their chosen device. However, it’s hoped this new feature will provide a more streamlined experience.

Customers will still be able to access the same range of movies, including Sky Cinema’s daily premieres, as well as hundreds of top movies on demand such as Frozen 2, Downton Abbey, Gemini Man and many others.

Virgin Media TV customers will also be able to download movies so that they can watch them on the move or at a time that suits them.

The Virgin TV Go app is available to all Virgin Media TV customers and users can install it on multiple devices. Any two devices can be used to watch content at the same time, meaning that households can benefit from multi-room viewing.

Over the past few months, Virgin Media has been adding several new features, apps and channels to its TV platform. This includes the addition of the BBC Sounds, My5, All 4 and Pluto TV apps; a new dedicated ‘Get Moving’ fitness channel fronted by Olympian Daley Thompson; and 50 top TV channels that Virgin Media made available at no extra cost to keep customers entertained during early lockdown.

Just last week, Virgin Media revealed that its customers have been tuning into 41 minutes more TV per day during early lockdown compared to pre-lockdown.

Says David Bouchier, Chief Digital Entertainment Officer at Virgin Media:

“With Sky Cinema now available through our TV Go app, our customers will now enjoy a more streamlined experience when watching their favourite movies on their devices. This new feature is one of many recent additions over the past few months to enhance the viewing experience for our TV customers.”

Virgin Media has also refreshed its range of TV and broadband bundles .

