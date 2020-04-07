Broadband Genie votes Zen Internet UK’s best provider

Share



Zen Internet has been voted the UK’s best broadband provider in the annual Broadband Genie home broadband survey.

The Lancashire ISP was voted ‘most recommended’ and ‘most trusted’ and had the fastest standard and superfast broadband speeds, while also achieving excellent results in all other categories.

Zen was not the only ISP to take home awards. Direct Save Telecom won best value provider and best customer care. It marks the first time smaller providers have beaten the larger ISPs to finish top in all the survey categories.

Said Georgina Lord, Managing Director at Zen Retail, said: “To have won five of the Broadband Genie Awards this year is just fantastic. And to get top prize of Best Broadband Provider is a real honour and testament to our efforts to consistently provide our customers with the best possible service year round.

“At Zen we take a different approach, putting people at the forefront of everything we do and we take pride in providing customers with an exceptional service.”

“As a responsible and reliable broadband provider we are constantly evaluating our service offering to ensure that we continue to be voted the best and most reliable internet provider in the UK.”

Stavros Tsolakis, Founder and Chairman at Direct Save Telecom, said: “We are delighted to be recognised as the “Best Value” broadband provider in Broadband Genie’s Home Broadband Survey. Unburdened by external financing, our company led by its stakeholders, understand what is important to customers – Low Pricing and Excellent Service. Broadband is important to every home in the UK and this award affirms Direct Save Telecom as a credible trusted alternative.”

Alex Tofts, Broadband Expert at Broadband Genie, said: “Congratulations to our winners, Zen Internet and Direct Save Telecom, this year has been tightly contested. We always look to include as many niche and smaller providers as we can, they continue to do a great job of offering a more personalised service, which can be easily overlooked.

“In the current circumstances, bill payers will be reviewing their contract, with the bottom line price being at the forefront of their mind. However, the survey does show this is a particularly weak spot for the majority of providers.”

