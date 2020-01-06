CES 2020: Kokoon launches world’s first sleep headphones

Share



Kokoon is to launch what it claims are the world’s first sleep aiding headphones at this year’s CES show in Las Vegas. Called the Kokoon Relax headphones, they combine bio-metric data and AI to deliver personalised audio to aid and protect sleep and relaxation.

Following the fulfilment of 23,000 pre-orders, the headphones are now available at selected retailers and from Kokoon.io and Amazon.com for $349.00. Developed with staff at Europe’s largest sleep laboratory, the headphones combine bio-sensing with adaptive audio within an ergonomic noise cancelling headphone to provide personalised, bespoke assistance to help people switch off and relax, claims Kokoon.

The Kokoon app features techniques, tracks and concepts developed with sleep professionals to optimise the chances of falling asleep. Many of these techniques feature in a form of talking therapy known as Cognitive Behavioural Therapy, or CBT.

Kokoon uses these techniques to help users by delivering a customised content experience developed for the individual using the sensor data gathered from their body and environment. For example, as a wearer falls asleep wearing the headphones, white noise is introduced to mask out disturbances. The system also tracks what’s working for a user then personalising content for greater effect.

Kokoon’s first product, the Relax Headphone, features innovations in sensing and comfort, it claims. For example, the Flexmould™ Comfort patented design helps Kokoon headphones mould to the shape of the users’ head to be comfortable wherever they are worn.

Thanks to the high quality natural fibre fabric, air flows easily through the ear cups to keep the wearers cool and comfortable. The ear cushions can also be detached and washed to be kept fresh and clean. Kokoon’s Sleepguard technology quietens as the wearer falls asleep whilst the EEG sensors measure the wearer’s brainwaves, motion, heart rate and environment tracking to learn what is helping them rest and relax.

Also useable as regular Bluetooth 4.0 headphones, the Kokoon Relax features acoustics from a 40mm electro dynamic driver and active noise cancelling for listening to music or watching movies whilst travelling or simply relaxing. At just 350g/12.03oz they make the perfect travel companion with folding earcups and an included carry case.

‘Always-on’ technology is driving chronic problems with sleep. According to NHS Choices 1 in 3 people in the UK are affected by insomnia with 50% of us reporting struggles with sleep in a recent survey by Mintel. Each of us will, at some point in our lives, experience struggles with sleep, be it that long uncomfortable flight or struggling to switch off after a busy or stressful day.

The Kokoon Relax headphone is now shipping internationally from Kokoon.io for $349.00. It can also be purchased from Amazon and selected retailers.

