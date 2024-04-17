Tesla halts Cybertruck deliveries, Motorola releases Edge phones with wooden panel

Share



Tesla has reportedly halted all Cybertruck deliveries due to a potentially fatal flaw that causes the accelerator pedal to become stuck. Many customers claimed to have received messages from Tesla and car dealerships, notifying them that their delivery appointment had been canceled, with some messages saying shipments will not commence until after April 20. Dan Ives, managing director at New York’s Wedbush Securities, told DailyMail.com ‘We are not confident this will be resolved the next few weeks.’ Daily Mail

Child sexual exploitation is on the rise online and taking new forms such as images and videos generated by artificial intelligence, according to an annual assessment released on Tuesday by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), a US-based clearinghouse for the reporting of child sexual abuse material. Reports to the NCMEC of child abuse online rose by more than 12% in 2023 compared with the previous year, surpassing 36.2m reports, the organization said in its annual CyberTipline report. The Guardian

Creating fake sexual images of another person will become a criminal offence, under a new law announced yesterday. Those convicted could face prosecution and fines, and if the image is shared widely, offenders could be sent to jail.Even if someone creates a sexually explicit fake image, called a ‘deepfake’, without intending to share it, they will be committing an offence if they want to cause “alarm, humiliation or distress to the victim”, according to the Ministry of Justice. Sky News



Motorola is introducing three new Edge series phones, reviving a classic design feature it first introduced a decade ago: a wooden back panel. The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is the highest spec’d device of the trio, and it’s the only one with the “real wood” back panel option (though the peach fuzz vegan leather looks awfully nice, too). Motorola will launch the phones first outside of the US “in the coming weeks,” but says it’s committed to “expanding the Edge family in North America this year.” The Verge

Atlas, a humanoid robot which can run, somersault and do backflips, has been retired after 11 years. “Now it’s time for our hydraulic Atlas robot to kick back and relax,” its maker Boston Dynamics said in a video which showed the robot’s highlights and lowlights. Various incarnations of Atlas went viral over the years, delighting and terrifying viewers in the process. Robot expert Dr Ingo Keller said its “increasingly human-like abilities” had “helped push the boundaries of what robots can do.” BBC

Rural communities are in line for a coverage boost after Virgin Media O2 (VMO2) struck a deal to use Elon Musk’s Starlink satellites. The telecoms group has begun using Starlink’s low earth orbit (LEO) satellite technology to deliver mobile connections to remote locations, such as the Scottish Highlands. Mr Musk’s company operates a network of roughly 5,000 satellites, which orbit 350 miles above the earth and beam down signals. Telegraph



Seven countries now generate nearly all of their electricity from renewable energy sources, according to newly compiled figures. Albania, Bhutan, Nepal, Paraguay, Iceland, Ethiopia and the Democratic Republic of Congo produced more than 99.7 per cent of the electricity they consumed using geothermal, hydro, solar or wind power. Data from the International Energy Agency (IEA) and International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) also revealed that a further 40 countries generated at least 50 per cent of the electricity they consumed from renewable energy technologies in 2021 and 2022. Independent

