Mazda cuts price of MX-30 electric SUV to £28,000

Mazda has cut the price of its MX-30 electric SUV by more than £3,000, making it one of the cheapest new electric models on sale.

Pricing for the MX-30 EV now starts at £27,995, for the entry-level Prime Line variant. The Exclusive Line costs from £29,995, while the range-topping Makoto is available for £32,395.

All versions are equipped with LED headlights, parking sensors, reversing camera, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor and lane keep assist. In addition, the Exclusive Line sports heated front seats and keyless entry while the Makoto has a heated steering wheel, Bose sound system, 360-degree camera system and sunroof.

The MX-30 incorporates a 35.5kWh battery, which can provide a range of 124 miles (WLTP). An 80% charge can be obtained in 36 minutes using a 50kW rapid charger.

Says Jeremy Thomson, Managing Director, Mazda UK:

“While it was disappointing to not see any incentives for private buyers of electric vehicles in the budget, we have taken pricing action on our BEV to make the MX-30 more accessible to customers”

“As manufacturers we have to build and sell electric cars that people want to buy at a price that gives them confidence to adopt EV technology. We have recently made price reduction changes to our MX-30 BEV to a starting price of £27,995 to make it the most affordable electric SUV on the market and on a par with many combustion-engine small family cars.

“With a £6,000 Mazda deposit contribution, the monthly cost is now just £199. That makes it one of the most affordable EVs available in the UK today”.

“We need to change the narrative around EVs, from range to usage and encourage home charging installation, better public charging infrastructure as well as government incentives that consider cost throughout the ownership cycle.”

“The Mazda MX-30 is the perfect EV when considering a purchase based on actual usage rather than ultimate range. A survey of our digital service records across 1.5 million Mazda cars in the UK highlights that the average daily mileage is just 26 miles.”

