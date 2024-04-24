24 million UK homes can now get ‘gigabit broadband’

Share

Eight in 10 UK homes (80%) are now able to get gigabit-capable broadband (ie. over 1000Mb/s download speed), up from 73% the same time last year, according to new Ofcom data published today.

The figures from Ofcom’s Connected Nations spring update also show that, as of January 2024, 62% of households can access full-fibre broadband, which delivers the internet to users through fibre-optic cables for a faster and more reliable service. It marks a significant increase from 48% year on year, as full-fibre technology is rapidly rolled out across the UK.

There has been steady progress in reducing the number of premises unable to get decent broadband, defined by the Government as at least download speeds of 10 Mbit/s and upload speeds of 1 Mbit/s, which fell from 68,000 to 57,000 over the past year.

Mobile coverage continues to improve as well, with 92% of UK premises now able to get a 5G signal outdoors from at least one mobile network operator, up from 82% in space of a year.

Says Alex Tofts, broadband expert at Broadband Genie:

“It is encouraging to see the number of homes able to access gigabit-capable broadband reaching a new milestone, with 80% of homes having these faster speeds available to them.

“An increase in connections of 2% every few months puts the Government’s targets of getting availability up 85% by 2025 well within reach.

“While this is positive news, it is still worth bearing in mind that full-fibre broadband connectivity stands at 62% – far behind countries such as France, Germany and the Netherlands.

“The elephant in the room is that just because the infrastructure is in place, does not mean that the demand reflects this. There are still barriers to uptake, including cost and confusing language and terminology in advertising campaigns.

“Headline figures such as 80% of homes being connected to gigabit-capable broadband can be eye-catching, but are misleading and have the potential to confuse consumers into thinking that the broadband they are receiving is the best on the market.

“Also the bar for what Ofcom deems to be ‘decent’ broadband at 10Mb is unacceptable for the average household in 2024. With so many devices relying on the internet, as well as the rise of 4K UHD streaming and online gaming means that a connection of just 10Mb is going to leave many households pulling their hair out at these sluggish speeds.:

