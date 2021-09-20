Plume HomePass now available to all UK households from Virgin Media

Share





Virgin Media is working with smart home provider, Plume, to make its HomePass smart home service available to all UK households – even those areas not yet covered by the Virgin network.

HomePass works with all internet service providers and uses cloud-controlled adaptive WiFi pods to create a self-optimising WiFi network throughout the home. The service brings together device security, in-home motion sensing, device management and parental controls in one place in order to improving WiFi coverage and performance.

HomePass provides a number of smart home features, including motion awareness, and provides real-time alerts if unexpected movement is detected around the home. Unusually, the system does not rely on intrusive cameras but instead works by monitoring disturbances in the WiFi signal.

HomePass is also designed to help keep users and connected devices safe from unwanted ads, hacks or threats, including the seven most frequent types of cyber-attacks. It will alert users when connected devices such as smart speakers, baby monitors or doorbells exhibit unusual behaviour such as trying to connect to new unknown connections.

From the central HomePass app, users can manage all devices connected to their network, change settings and permissions, and create custom WiFi passwords for guests with just a tap. And with parental controls, users can set up individual profiles and personalise the experience for everyone in the house – giving parents the option to freeze kids’ devices after bedtime, for example.

Pods can be simply placed throughout the home and will automatically optimise performance and speed in each room for each device. They can also be unplugged and moved to any location in the home. No engineer visits are required, set up takes minutes and customers can use the pods with any internet service provider.

Says Christian Constant, Chief Direct Business Officer at Plume:

“Plume is thrilled to partner with Virgin Media to bring the UK smarter, safer, and more reliable home connectivity with HomePass. Now, everyone in the UK can benefit from whole-home WiFi, intelligent device security, personalised parental controls, guest access and motion sensing, even if they are not Virgin Media broadband subscribers.”

HomePass is available for an annual charge of £99 and comes with one SuperPod as standard. Additional pods are available starting at £99 each. HomePass is available now at https://get.plume.com/virginmedia/

