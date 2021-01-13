Green Planet AR app makes hologram of Sir David Attenborough

Share



Inspired by the upcoming BBC series The Green Planet comes a new augmented reality app featuring Sir David Attenborough, which will showcase everything 5G has to offer.

BBC Studios, 5G mobile network operator EE, Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, Talesmith and Dimension Studios have announced The Green Planet 5G AR Consortium, led by the immersive content studio Factory 42.

The consortium will work together on an innovation project to explore and develop a ground-breaking AR experience. It is one of nine projects to win £2.2m funding as part of the 5G Create competition backed by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport, which is exploring how 5G technology can be used by a wide range of sectors including the creative industries.

The combination of increased capacity and dense coverage of EE’s 5G network, enhanced by the lower latency and faster speeds of edge computing, will mean large groups of people can access rich interactive experiences in a number of set locations, claims a statement. Combined with AR technology, this will enable audiences of all ages to explore the world from the perspective of plants and discover more about the interconnectivity of all life on Earth through high-resolution holographic video delivered over EE’s network.

Scientifically accurate digital botanical imagery, verified by Kew’s world-leading scientists, will enable people to find out more about the flora and fauna that inhabits our planet. People will be also able to use their phones and devices to nurture rare and exotic plants, observe their behaviours and watch in seconds as they grow in urban backdrops while seeing the animals that live among them. The consortium will work with digital learning specialists to ensure the app not only entertains but also gives audiences a deeper connection and understanding of plant life in an interactive way.

Says John Cassy, Founder and CEO, Factory 42:

“The importance of protecting the planet has never been greater and the opportunity to use emerging technologies to engage audiences of all ages in environmental issues in new ways is hugely exciting. We’re delighted to have pulled together a unique consortium of world-leading organisations and look forward to showing how 5G networks will enhance our everyday lives and our understanding of the world around us”

Adds Matt Warman, Minister for Digital Infrastructure:

“5G Create is about exploring new and inventive ways we can use 5G to give British industries a competitive advantage. This cutting-edge app, fronted by broadcasting legend Sir David Attenborough, is set to be an inspiring example of how new technology can reconnect us with the natural world whilst demonstrating the power of 5G to a huge new audience.”

