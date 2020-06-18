Twitch to stream Amazon Prime Premier League games for FREE

Share



Amazon-owned, video live streaming service Twitch has announced that all four of Amazon Prime Video’s Premier League fixtures will be available on the service for free without the need for Amazon Prime membership.

Twitch’s live chat features allow fans to discuss the match with fans around the world, perhaps the closest fans will get to watching a game in the terraces or at the pub amid lockdown restrictions. These Premier League fixtures will also be co-streamed by prominent Twitch streamers, with more details to come ahead of the first Prime Video fixture on the 29th June.

Customers simply need to head to //www.twitch.tv/primevideo to view the fixtures, free of charge with no Prime membership required. Twitch brings digital communities together around live content and includes a number of features that will enhance these Premier League fixtures for fans. For example, Twitch’s chat feature gives viewers the power of the pundit, able to offer their thoughts live during the match, as well as making them feel like they’re experiencing a Premier League match alongside other fans.

Fans will also have the option to enable the full-crowd Stadium Atmosphere feature to run alongside match commentary during the fixtures, as well as view match highlights and goals shortly after the final whistle

The first of four matches will take place at Selhurst Park, as Crystal Palace take on Burnley at 8pm on 29th June, followed by Everton v Southampton on 9th July and Watford v Newcastle on 11th July

These Prime Video fixtures will also be co-streamed by prominent Twitch streamers, with more details to come ahead of the first Prime Video fixture on the 29th June. Fans of these streamers will be able to view remaining 2019/20 Prime Video fixtures on their Twitch channel and engage in their private chat during the match, creating unique watch-along parties for customers to join.

All Prime Video fixtures will also have full pitch side, pre-match build-up with presenters and guests, including Gabby Logan, Roberto Martinez and Lee Dixon. This on-screen talent be joined in the stadium by a two-person commentary team, including Clive Tyldesley, Peter Drury and Ally McCoist, as well as match reporters to get reactions from players and managers before and after the game.

Customers will also have the option to enable the full-crowd Stadium Atmosphere feature on all Prime Video fixtures. Viewers will have the choice to enable this crowd audio to run alongside match commentary during Prime Video’s remaining 2019/20 fixtures. This crowd audio was developed by EA Sports and recorded in real stadiums during previous live matches.

For those who miss the action as it happens or wish to re-live the game’s best moments, edited match highlights and goals will be available for customers to view on Prime Video shortly after the final whistle. In addition, full re-runs will be available from midnight for each match.

Prime Video’s first of four free additional 2019/20 season fixtures will be at Selhurst Park, as Crystal Palace take on Burnley at 8pm on the 29th June. Prime Video will also be broadcasting Everton v Southampton at 6pm on Thursday 9th July as well as Watford v Newcastle at 12:30pm on Saturday 11th July. As with all of Prime Video’s remaining fixtures for the 2019/20 season, these will be free of charge for customers with no Prime membership required.

Everyone can watch live Premier League football for free on Prime Video app on Smart TVs, mobile devices, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Fire tablets, Xbox, PlayStation, on Virgin’s V6 TV Box, the Talk Talk TV set top box, Apple TV, Chromecast, BT TV or online. For a list of all compatible devices visit: amazon.co.uk/watchanywhere.

