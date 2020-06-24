Panasonic launches 10inch Toughbook A3

Share

Panasonic has strengthened its popular Android line-up today with the launch of the TOUGHBOOK A3, a fully rugged tablet with a 10.1 inch display, costing approximately £1200 excluding VAT.

With businesses increasingly turning to Android for their rugged mobile tablet and handheld needs, the TOUGHBOOK A3 is designed for emergency services personnel, utilities and field service agents, as well as transport and logistics operators, and those working in automotive.

Fully rugged, the device has a powerful battery life of 9 hours with standard batteries and 15.5 hours with optional large batteries with dual battery capability. It is designed for use and easy viewing in all light and weather conditions and has a range of flexible ports options that can be configured to meet the mobile workforce’s needs.

The device also supports Panasonic COMPASS 2.0, the suite of enterprise management tools for Panasonic TOUGHBOOK rugged tablets and handheld devices running the Android operating system.

“A successor to the popular TOUGHBOOK A2, this latest device is more rugged, powerful and able to work even longer in the field than its predecessor,” says Jan Kaempfer, General Manager of Marketing for Mobile Solutions Business Division – Europe.

“The TOUGHBOOK A3 is ready-made for mobile workers in warehouses and using forklifts, field service agents and automotive workers needing devices for diagnostics, data management and operational controls and emergency services personnel requiring a secure and effective mobile computing solution.”

The TOUGHBOOK A3 is equipped to help mobile workers combat the toughest tasks in the field. It is water and dust resistant (IP65) and drop tested to an increased 1.5 metres. Using the Android™ 9 Pie operating system, the device is powered by the latest long-term-support Qualcomm® Octa-Core SDM660 CPU (1.8GHz-2.2GHz) with 4GB memory and an increased 64GB eMMC storage.

The 10.1 inch touchscreen display can be used by hand, gloved hand or with the capacitive stylus pen for accurate annotation or signature collection even in the rain. It also includes a front camera and mic for video conferencing and a back camera with flash for document and image capture.

Interfaces include USB Type-C® (USB 3.0) and USB Type-A (USB 2.0). Three different customizable gadget port options in five different combinations allow the device to be tailored to exact business requirements, including an optional smartcard reader, barcode reader or an additional USB Type-A (USB 2.0).

The TOUGHBOOK A3 comes with a range of accessories, a standard 3 year warranty and will be available from August 2020. Prices start at £1,182 excluding VAT.

