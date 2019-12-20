Over two thirds of Brits now buy Christmas gifts online

Share





Over two thirds of Brits will shop online to find their gifts this Christmas, a new poll reveals today.

The new research, commissioned by the Internet Association, shows the huge rise in popularity of the internet for festive shoppers to buy their presents – with 67 per cent of UK adults saying they use online shopping to find their gifts online and a significant percentage relying on online reviews to make purchasing decisions.

The research also showed that brick and mortar shops across the UK will thrive this Christmas, with 57 per cent of Brits saying they will go shopping in their local town or city for presents. With a fifth of online shoppers making use of click & collect services to pick up their presents from the shop in their local town or city, there are reasons to be cheerful for the High Street this Christmas.

The importance of the internet is also clear when it comes to seeking help and advice on which present to purchase. When asked what they use to help decide which Christmas gifts to buy, online reviews are now as important to Brits as recommendations from friends and family (33 per cent for both), indicating a growing shift towards reliance on user reviews.

Daniel Dyball, UK Executive Director at Internet Association said: “Using the internet to do Christmas shopping is just one way in which the internet enriches lives. Being able to easily browse products and compare, look at the reviews and share thoughts with friends and family online helps consumers make better choices.”

“It is also promising to see the number of online shoppers making the most of visiting their local towns and cities. We believe that online sales can support traditional bricks and mortar businesses.”

The new poll also found:

59 per cent of UK adults get their gifts delivered to a home address

22 per cent collect gifts using click & collect services from the shop in their local town and city

59 per cent of those who shop online also shop in the local town or city

25 per cent of UK adults use the speed of delivery time as a deciding factor when buying presents

Emma Jones, Founder of Enterprise Nation, said “Online marketplaces have enabled people to start and grow a business from home and sell all over the world. This is a welcome route to market during the festive period.”

Jones continued, “But from our Clicks and Mortar campaign, we’ve also seen a significant rise in the number of small businesses wanting to test physical retail. Expect more online sales this Christmas alongside founders popping up in shops, markets and malls too!”

