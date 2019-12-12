Hootsuite reveals 5 Social Media Trends for 2020

Share

Social media management tool Hootsuite​ has released its ​Social Media Trends 2020​ report. The company’s fourth annual report on global trends in social media reveals the biggest opportunities for brands delivering social marketing strategies in the coming year.

“The new year is a time to refocus and energise your strategies for the year ahead,” says ​Hootsuite VP Corporate Marketing Henk Campher​. “The social trends Hootsuite has identified provide the sharpest tools needed to create the most exceptional and meaningful employee and customer experiences in 2020 and beyond.”

The Hootsuite 2020 Social Trends for businesses large and small to seize include:

1. Brands strike a balance between public and private engagement

The rise of private behaviours like 1:1 and group messaging has not diminished the importance of public social media feeds, which remain a critical space for brand discovery and customer acquisition. The key is ​creating multi-touch, personalised, and ​seamless experiences across both worlds, while balancing automation at scale and human connection to build deeper customer relationships.

2. Employers take centre stage in a divided world

As our world becomes increasingly divided, employees are looking to their organisations to take a stand. Globally, employers are significantly more trusted than NGOs, businesses, government, and the media. Progressive organisations will take advantage of this new role, building strong internal cultures while amplifying their company purpose with employee and customer advocacy.

3. TikTok shakes up the status quo

With more than 800 million monthly active users and a median age of 16-24, Tik Tok continues its incredible rise. Whether or not it lasts, TikTok’s popularity brings valuable insight into the future of social culture, content, and collaboration. Social marketers should keep an eye on TikTok, while using these insights to adapt their strategies on established networks for the next generation on social.

4. Social marketing and performance marketing collide

As social marketers face pressure to expand the scope of their skill sets, established champions of brand awareness and community building must also become fluent in performance marketing, finding a balance between driving short-term conversions and long-term strategies to build brand equity, customer happiness, and differentiation.

5. The social proof gap closes

New social commerce features are bridging the top and bottom of the sales funnel, creating a wealth of data around the conversion side of the customer journey. This bottom-of-the-funnel data can now be added to brand awareness activities, giving an invaluable holistic view of how people move through the entire buying journey.

Conducted in the third quarter of 2019, the Hootsuite ​Social Media Trends 2020 r​eport is based on a survey of more than 3,100 marketers and interviews with industry specialists.

The research report includes not only the trends, but also Hootsuite’s recommendations for seizing the opportunities that the trends represent, along with comprehensive examples of best-in-class brands getting it right. Hootsuite’s 2020 Social Trends report can be found here​​.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...