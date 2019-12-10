Bosch smartglasses light drive module launches at CES

Share



Bosch Sensortec is to introduce new technology which it claims could herald the way for smaller, lighter and more stylish smartglasses than previous models.

Launching at CES, the Bosch Smartglasses Light Drive module delivers a clean visual experience even in direct sunlight, allowing manufacturers to reduce the width of the glasses frame, claims Bosch.

It measures approximately 45-75 mm x 5-10 mm x 8 mm (L x H x W) and it weighs less than 10 grams. This makes it easy for glasses manufacturers to reduce the width of the glasses frame to create a stylish design, and eliminate the visibly chunky design of first-generation smartglasses.

With no externally visible display or integrated camera – pitfalls that have alienated users of other smartglasses technologies – the smaller size allows designers to overcome the bulky, cumbersome characteristics of many of today’s first-generation smartglasses.

A microelectromechanical system (MEMS) based collimated light scanner inside the Bosch Smartglasses Light Drive module scans a holographic element (HOE) that is embedded in the lens of the smartglasses. This HOE redirects the beam onto the human retina surface, directly painting a picture that is always in focus.

The technology enables hands-free, secure viewing of practically any data from a connected mobile device, such as a paired smartphone, overlaid in a comfortable viewing position. The projected high-resolution image is crisp, bright, private and clearly visible even in direct sunlight thanks to its adaptive brightness, claims Bosch.

The technology is compatible with numerous applications including navigation, calls and notifications such as alarms, calendar reminders, as well as messaging platforms such as WhatsApp and WeChat. Everyday note-based information like to-do and shopping lists are exceptionally convenient. To date, these applications have been primarily restricted to devices with physical displays like smartphones or smartwatches.

Social acceptance and broad adoption have the potential to make retinal light drive technologies the next battleground for manufacturers of consumer electronics display devices.

The Bosch Smartglasses Light Drive solution with XY technology will be available in 2021. Smartglasses minimise socially unacceptable behaviour such as obsessive phone checking, and help improve driver safety by providing hands-free, transparent heads-up navigation directions.

Says Dr. Stefan Finkbeiner, CEO of Bosch Sensortec.

The Smartglasses Light Drive system (BML500P) is the smallest and lightest product on the market today and is, therefore, able to turn any regular spectacles into smartglasses,” says Dr. Stefan Finkbeiner, CEO of Bosch Sensortec. “

He adds: “By eliminating distracting phone usage, smartglasses can help improve driving safety and reduce the impulse of users to constantly check their mobile devices for notifications or messages.”

The Bosch Smartglasses Light Drive solution will be available in 2021.

