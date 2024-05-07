China suspected of hacking MoD, more Sony Xperia 1 VI details leaked

Share



The Chinese state has hacked the Ministry of Defence, Sky News understands. MPs will be told today of a massive data breach involving the MoD, targeting service personnel. The government will not name the country involved, but Sky News understands this to be China. The Chinese state is to be accused of two or three attempts at hacking MoD employees – including personnel. The cyberattack was on a payroll system with current service personnel and some veterans. It is largely names and bank details that have been exposed. Sky News

The traditional manual gearbox is set to reach the end of the road within five years. The number of new mainstream models that are manuals has more than halved in just six years, new research shows. Car makers that no longer offer any new showroom models with manual gearboxes include Volvo, Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar and Lexus. Out of 300 models currently available to UK buyers, only 89 are manuals – 18 per cent fewer than last year. Telegraph



Boeing’s first crewed space flight was postponed just two hours before launch for a safety check, Nasa officials say. Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams were already in position inside the Starliner when the decision to halt was made because of a potential issue with an oxygen relief valve in the Atlas rocket run by the United Launch Alliance. There was no issue with Boeing’s Starliner Spacecraft which sits on top of the rocket. BBC

Sony’s Xperia 1 VI is getting official next week, on May 17, and as we’re nearing that day the leaks are really starting to pour. It almost feels like we have a new one every day at this point. We’ve already shown you some leaked renders of it recently, then another batch right after those, and today we have – you guessed it – some more renders.



Sony Xperia 1 VI promo images

These seem to be officially created by Sony for the Xperia 1 VI’s promo campaign set to start once it’s properly unveiled. One of the images confirms what a rumor said about the phone’s telephoto camera – it will be 85mm to 170mm, compared to 85mm to 125mm in the Xperia 1 V. GSM Arena

It’s finally time for the iPad to shine. After a long break between updates, Apple‘s iPad lineup looks like it will get more than a major update and design refresh during the May 7 ‘Let Loose‘ Event. It could improbably be the showcase for the newest piece of Apple Silicon and Apple’s Generative AI strategy. There’s much about this May 2024 Apple iPad Event that’s unusual. First, it’s being held early in the morning on May 7, starting at 7 AM PT in Apple’s hometown of California. Second, it’s a virtual event but Apple is calling this a ‘Keynote.’ Tech Radar

The madness surrounding Helldivers 2 and PSN accounts continues as thousands of fans try to get the game’s Steam reviews ‘back to normal.’ It looks like the trouble with the PC version of Helldivers 2 over the weekend is going to be even more short-lived than Sony could’ve hoped, as a group of fans have taken it upon themselves to improve the game’s Steam review rating. On Friday, Sony announced that, from June, everyone would need a PSN account to play the game. Metro

