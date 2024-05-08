Apple launches new ultra-thin iPad Pro, social media platforms must do more to protect children

Share

Apple has released a new version of the iPad Pro, its thinnest product ever. The launch marked the “biggest day” of updates for the iPad since it was first launched, the company said. The new device is smaller and lighter than its predecessor, but comes with a new M4 chip which means it is more powerful than even many of Apple’s Macs. And it comes with a whole new kind of display, an OLED screen that Apple calls “Ultra Retina XDR”. That will come to the small as well as larger iPad Pro. Independent

Social media platforms must do more to stop their algorithms from recommending harmful content to children, Ofcom has said. The regulator has published its draft children’s safety codes of practice laying out the new standards it will expect tech giants to follow to protect children under the Online Safety Act. But two mothers who believe their children died as a result of copying dangerous social media challenges say they feel “belittled” by Ofcom over its failure to listen to grieving parents. Sky News



The US government says it has revoked some licences that allowed US chip makers to export certain goods to Chinese technology giant Huawei. The Department of Commerce did not specify which permits were cancelled but the move follows Huawei’s release of an AI-enabled computer powered by a chip created by Intel. American chip maker Intel declined to comment to a request for comment from BBC News. The BBC has also contacted Huawei and San Diego-based chip giant Qualcomm for responses to the announcement. BBC

Huawei has a bunch of exciting wearables, but one of the most intriguing models I came across recently is the new Watch Fit 3. It’s a fitness tracker that’s been promoted to a smartwatch, is larger than it used to be, and looks eerily similar to the second-generation Apple Watch SE. The successor of the Huawei Watch Fit 2 , which was a fab little fitness tracker, reminds me of that smart car with the Suzuki Hayabusa engine that could go really fast. It makes sense for a wearable called ‘Watch Fit’ to be a watch, and the performance is on point to justify the larger case size. T3.com

Disney will cut production of Marvel films and TV series amid concerns that so-called superhero fatigue is exhausting demand for the studio’s work. Bob Iger, Disney’s chief executive, said the company would “reduce output and focus more on quality” particularly when it came to Marvel, known for franchises such as The Avengers and Black Panther. It came as worse-than-expected subscriber numbers for the Disney Plus streaming service and a slowdown in its traditional broadcast television business sent shares falling by more than 10pc. Telegraph

Amazon Prime Video subscribers will see new types of advertisements this broadcast year. Amazon announced today that it’s adding new ad formats to its video streaming service, hoping to encourage people to interact with the ads and shop on Amazon. In January, Prime Video streams included commercials unless subscribers paid $3 extra per month. Those who opted for Prime Video with commercials will soon see shoppable carousel ads, interactive pause ads. ArsTechnica



Google has quietly unveiled the Pixel 8a, a new mid-range option that comes in Aloe, Bay, Obsidian and Porcelain finishes. In short, the Pixel 8a brings numerous innovations to the Pixel A series, including a 120 Hz OLED display and a 256 GB storage option. Moreover, the Pixel 8a packs a 4,492 mAh battery that supports 18 W wired charging and should be in line for seven years of updates. NotebookCheck

