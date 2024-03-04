Deep fakes of Donald Trump with black ‘supporters’ emerge, Alan Sugar brings back Amstrad

Lord Alan Sugar is set to revive his famous brand Amstrad with the launch of a new digital marketing company led by his grandson, 17 years after selling the business to Sky. The business mogul, who fronts BBC One reality series The Apprentice, bought back the rights to the household brand name for new agency Amstrad Digital. Lord Sugar criticised the “belligerent” old management at Sky, prior to it being taken over by US media giant Comcast in 2018, for not allowing him to buy back the name. Evening Standard

Four astronauts have blasted off to the International Space Station for a six-month stint in orbit. SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket launched from the Kennedy Space Centre at Cape Canaveral in Florida on Sunday, carrying NASA’s Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt, Jeanette Epps, and Russia’s Alexander Grebenkin. Footage showed the rocket’s nine Merlin engines roaring into life as it ascended from the launch tower. The astronauts should dock with the orbiting lab some 250 miles (420km) above Earth on Tuesday after a 16-hour flight. The crew will carry out about 250 experiments in the orbital platform’s microgravity environment. Sky News

Garmin’s latest smart sports watch condenses all the great features from its higher-end Forerunner models into a cheaper, simpler running tracker with a bright OLED screen and long battery life. The Forerunner 165 is the new base model in Garmin’s new lineup, priced from £250 (€280/$250/A$429) compared with the £430 Forerunner 265. The watch comes in a choice of colours but only one size, with a 1.2in screen and 43mm case – bang in the middle of the small and large sizes of the more expensive 265. The Guardian

Porsche has just revealed an extensively overhauled version of its Taycan EV but already thoughts are turning to what a successor could look like, with the brand committed to retaining the name well into the future. Speaking to Autocar at a prototype drive of the new car, Taycan model line boss Kevin Giek revealed that Porsche is confident there will long be a position in the range for the Taycan, even once the similarly sized Panamera goes electric in the future. “We have a high interest to keep it as a long-lasting car line, like the 911 – like we do with all our car lines,” said Giek. Autocar