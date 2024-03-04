Deep fakes of Donald Trump with black ‘supporters’ emerge, Alan Sugar brings back Amstrad
Donald Trump supporters have been creating and sharing AI-generated fake images of black voters to encourage African Americans to vote Republican. BBC Panorama discovered dozens of deepfakes portraying black people as supporting the former president. Mr Trump has openly courted black voters, who were key to Joe Biden’s election win in 2020. But there’s no evidence directly linking these images to Mr Trump’s campaign. The co-founder of Black Voters Matter, a group which encourages black people to vote, said the manipulated images were pushing a “strategic narrative” designed to show Mr Trump as popular in the black community. BBC
Nissan has announced it will stop production of its electric Leaf vehicle at its Sunderland plant after 13 years as the carmaker gets ready to welcome the next phase of vehicles. The Leaf has sold more than 270,000 models since 2013 from its Sunderland plant but the end of production could now paves the way for the new gigafactory. The existing Leaf makes way for the next generation of Juke and Qashqai vehicles which is expected to hit stores in 2026, thanks to £2billion of investment by Nissan. GBNews
Lord Alan Sugar is set to revive his famous brand Amstrad with the launch of a new digital marketing company led by his grandson, 17 years after selling the business to Sky. The business mogul, who fronts BBC One reality series The Apprentice, bought back the rights to the household brand name for new agency Amstrad Digital. Lord Sugar criticised the “belligerent” old management at Sky, prior to it being taken over by US media giant Comcast in 2018, for not allowing him to buy back the name. Evening Standard
Four astronauts have blasted off to the International Space Station for a six-month stint in orbit. SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket launched from the Kennedy Space Centre at Cape Canaveral in Florida on Sunday, carrying NASA’s Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt, Jeanette Epps, and Russia’s Alexander Grebenkin. Footage showed the rocket’s nine Merlin engines roaring into life as it ascended from the launch tower. The astronauts should dock with the orbiting lab some 250 miles (420km) above Earth on Tuesday after a 16-hour flight. The crew will carry out about 250 experiments in the orbital platform’s microgravity environment. Sky News
Garmin’s latest smart sports watch condenses all the great features from its higher-end Forerunner models into a cheaper, simpler running tracker with a bright OLED screen and long battery life. The Forerunner 165 is the new base model in Garmin’s new lineup, priced from £250 (€280/$250/A$429) compared with the £430 Forerunner 265. The watch comes in a choice of colours but only one size, with a 1.2in screen and 43mm case – bang in the middle of the small and large sizes of the more expensive 265. The Guardian
Porsche has just revealed an extensively overhauled version of its Taycan EV but already thoughts are turning to what a successor could look like, with the brand committed to retaining the name well into the future. Speaking to Autocar at a prototype drive of the new car, Taycan model line boss Kevin Giek revealed that Porsche is confident there will long be a position in the range for the Taycan, even once the similarly sized Panamera goes electric in the future. “We have a high interest to keep it as a long-lasting car line, like the 911 – like we do with all our car lines,” said Giek. Autocar