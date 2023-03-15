Kia reveals details of its latest electric SUV, EV9

Share



Kia Corporation has today revealed full images of the exterior and interior design of the Kia EV9, its first three-row electric flagship SUV.

Built on Kia’s Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), the EV9’s long wheelbase, low beltline, and completely flat electric vehicle architecture have facilitated the creation of generous space for all occupants to connect and relax with lounge-style comfort in all three rows of seats, claims Kia.

Offered in both six- and seven-seat formats, Kia captured feedback from families to evaluate seating configurations and features to ensure the EV9 delivers equality of space, comfort and experience for all occupants without placing all of its focus on the driver.

Occupants sitting in the first and second-row seats can simultaneously recline their seats to relax and rest when the EV9 is charging. The seats in the second row can be effortlessly swivelled 180 degrees so that occupants can interact with those sitting in the third row. The third-row seats also offer cup holders and charging points for mobile devices.



Inside the cabin, the open, floating panoramic dashboard extends from the steering wheel to the vehicle’s centre. Two 12.3-inch touch screens integrated with one 5-inch segment display have been designed to improve the digital experience, offering control of the vehicle’s functions and ensuring physical buttons are kept to a minimum.

The EV9’s extended display high-definition audiovisual, navigation and telematics (AVNT) screen creates a rich and immersive experience. It enhances occupants’ ability to engage and interact with the digital world seamlessly. Beneath the AVNT screen, an array of hidden type touch buttons provides a start/stop function along with AVNT and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) control.

“The Kia EV9 breaks new ground, aiming to redefine standards for design, connectivity, usability and environmental responsibility,” says Karim Habib, Executive Vice President and Head of Kia Global Design Center.

“The Kia EV9 offers customers an exceptionally high-quality proposition and a fresh EV perspective in the family SUV sector. This new vehicle typology provides instinctive experiences and excellent comfort for not just the driver, but all occupants, through innovative use of space, technology and design.”



The Kia EV9 will make its global premiere in late March. During the event, Kia will disclose all product information and roll out the global campaign with the slogan, ‘Here to reshape the way we move.’

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket

