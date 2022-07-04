Onto adds 600 Peugeot EVs to fleet

Share



Electric car subscription service Onto is adding 600 new, fully electric PEUGEOT cars to its fleet. 300 e-208 Allure Premium vehicles are now available for delivery and 300 more e-2008 GT models will join their fleet from July.

The two brands first partnered in 2018, when Onto welcomed its first fully electric vehicles from PEUGEOT. Following Onto’s rapid growth, 300 PEUGEOT e-208 in Allure Premium trim and 300 new PEUGEOT e-2008 models in GT trim will join the fleet.

Onto was founded in 2017 with the goal of accelerating EV adoption in the UK. The subscription service currently has more than 6,000 active subscribers and offers customers a wide selection of electric vehicles to choose from, with insurance, servicing, breakdown cover, and free public charging at over 12,500 chargers across the UK all included.

The addition of these models comes in response to the brand’s popularity among its customers, claims Onto. Over 1000 new customers chose a Peugeot as their first car in 2021 and subscribers have access to a range of models to suit their needs. The vehicles offer features including full LED headlights with a distinctive ‘3-claw’ lighting signature on GT trims.

Powered by a 50kWh battery the PEUGEOT e-208 can reach up to 225 miles (WLTP) on a single charge. The larger PEUGEOT e-2008 is also powered by a 50kWh battery, offering a range of up to 214 miles (WLTP). With zero tailpipe emissions, the e-2008 achieves a 2% Benefit-in-Kind (BIK) rate (2022/23), making it ideal for fleets and business users.

Easy-to-use three-mode charging means both models can be charged in just 7.5 hours using a 7kW wallbox, while 100kW rapid charging can restore 80 percent charge in as little as 30 minutes.

Says Julie David, Managing Director of PEUGEOT UK:

“We’re delighted to be continuing the relationship between PEUGEOT and Onto with this supply of 600 new, fully electric vehicles. It’s fantastic to hear that their customers have been so positive about the PEUGEOT e-208 and e-2008 so far – we look forward to continuing our work with Onto and helping their customers experience the latest range of electric vehicles from PEUGEOT.”

Adds Rob Jolly, CEO and Co-founder at Onto:

“The PEUGEOT e-208 and e-2008 have both been extremely popular with our customers and consistently booked out since joining the fleet. We’re therefore delighted to expand our partnership with PEUGEOT and add a further 600 cars to the fleet in 2022. These new cars will ensure we can keep up with the growing demand as our customer base expands and more people make the switch to electric.”

