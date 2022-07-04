MG reveals images of MG4 EV

Share



MG Motor UK has revealed the first official UK images of its all-new MG4 EV, ahead of the launch in September.

The new model will use MG’s innovative Modular Scalable Platform (MSP) which it describes as ‘state-of-the-art battery architecture’ underpinning the next generation of MG models.

Designed for a wide range of vehicles, the MSP can be used flexibly in models across different vehicle segments, from hatchbacks to SUVs and sports cars – suitable for wheelbases ranging from 2,650 to 3,100 mm. The manufacturer has also revealed its new integrated battery structure has a height of just 110mm, enhancing roadholding and driver engagement even further.

The MG4 EV marks a new direction for MG Motor UK, with the company underlining an enhanced driving experience derived from a new rear-wheel drive platform which allows 50:50 weight distribution.

The new MSP has been designed to maximise battery efficiency, with concerted efforts to further reduce weight and allow scalable range and performance for a wide variety of customer requirements, offering enhanced interior space and luggage capacity. Initially available with battery capacities from 51kWh to 64kWh, the MG4 EV will be capable of between 218-281 miles range on the WLTP cycle.

MG’s architecture allows integration with future technologies including battery swap systems, while the Service-Oriented Architecture (SOA) will enable vehicles to receive Over-The-Air (OTA) updates throughout their lifecycle.

Says David Allison, Head of Product & Planning at MG Motor UK:

“The MG4 EV is a key part of the next phase of growth for MG. Our new MSP architecture will enable us to offer multiple options for the rapidly expanding UK electric car market, with all choices reinforcing our reputation for outstanding design, market-leading technology, and excellent value for money.”

Further details on the new MG4 EV will be released soon, including announcements on UK pricing, full specifications and official first UK viewings.

