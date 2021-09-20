Top 50 UK women in technology announced

Share

The Inspiring Fifty UK awards, hosted by accelerateHER, has announced 50 trailblazing women in technology.

Female co-founders and founders of dynamic, fast growth start-ups were amongst the winning 50 including Tessa Clarke, Co-Founder & CEO of food sharing app OLIO and Melinda Nicci, sports psychologist founder and CEO of Baby2Body , the health and wellbeing coaching app for pregnancy and motherhood.

The Inspiring Fifty awards exist to spotlight women excelling in technology careers across the UK and take place at London Tech Week , the largest and most influential tech event in Europe, from 20th – 24th September.

The Inspiring Fifty are important role models for encouraging more girls and women in technology, as well as inspiring future leaders and entrepreneurs to follow in their footsteps.

Supporters of Inspiring Fifty, both men and women, champion women and minorities in tech and value the positive impact that increased diversity has on everything from business growth and innovation to culture and productivity.

Says Elka Goldstein, Interim co-CEO at accelerateHER:

“We are delighted to announce such an impressive array of winners for this year’s Inspiring Fifty UK competition. The judges were blown away by the calibre of entries. It is fantastic to see so many inspirational women excelling in their fields and increasing gender diversity in technology businesses.

“Becoming more inclusive is essential for the tech industry to thrive and evolve. Inspiring Fifty highlights just how many women are the backbone of UK tech businesses today and through this competition we seek to raise awareness of these incredible women that are driving change.”

Adds Natalia Pawlak, COO, MY WARDROBE HQ, COO & Co-Founder, MY VENTURES:

“To be listed alongside such accomplished women is humbling and I’m very grateful to be considered a winner of this year’s Inspiring Fifty. It is a privilege to chosen and I’m delighted to be amongst game-changing women who are not afraid to push boundaries and help make women role models more visible in what is a very male-dominated and hugely competitive sector.”



Inspiring Fifty UK winners 2021

Mei Chen, Director, Head of Fashion & Luxury, Alibaba Group Karen Blackett OBE, Country Manager, WPP, CEO, GroupM Dr Larissa Suzuki, Data/AI Practice Lead UKI, Google Cloud Linda Knutsen, Division Head, Exploration, Defence Science & Technology Laboratory Sheree Atcheson, Global Director of Diversity & Inclusion, Valtech May Al-Karooni, CEO & Founder, Globechain Mikela Druckman, CEO & Co-Founder, Greyparrot Melissa Di Donato, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board, SUSE Kathleen Breitman, Co-Founder, Tezos Tessa Clarke, Co-Founder & CEO, OLIO Yodit Stanton, CEO & Founder, OpenSensors Priya Guha MBE, Venture Partner, Merian Ventures, Member of InnovateUK Council Sherry Coutu CBE, Serial Entrepreneur, Mother, Non-Executive Director, Investor and Philanthropist

14. Maria Pasquale, Co-Founder, UpSpark

Tanya Suarez, Founder & CEO, IoT Tribe & BluSpecs Dr. Verena Rieser, Co-Founder & Head of NLP, ALANA AI Natalia Pawlak, COO, MY WARDROBE HQ, COO & Co-Founder, MY VENTURES Kayleigh Oliver, Founder & Developer, Junction 5 Studios Dr Marzia Bolpagni, Head of BIM International – Associate Director, Mace Group Melinda Nicci, CEO, Founder & Chair, Body Collective Group Triin Linamagi, Co-Founder, Sie Ventures Dr Bhavagaya Bakshi, General Practitioner, Obama Leader, Co-Founder & CEO, C the Signs Ana Bakshi, Executive Director, Oxford Foundry, University of Oxford Sonali De Rycker, Partner, Accel Rita Martins, FinTech Partnerships Lead, HSBC Marta Jasinska, CTO, Bloom & Wild Rachel Murphy, CEO, Difrent Marija Butkovic, Founder & CEO, Women of Wearables, Forbes contributor Saswati Saha Mitra, Research Leader, WhatsApp Evelyn Ngatia, Founder & CEO, TechaWatt Ltd Tanu Chellam, VP Product, Seldon, Chair of the Board of Directors, Rosetta Digital Stephanie Eltz, CEO & Co-Founder, Doctify Rebecca Sparrow, Delivery Director, Centrica Hera Hussain, Founder & CEO, Chayn Dee Saigal, CEO & Creative Director, Erase All Kittens Alison Loehnis, President, Luxury & Fashion, NET-A-PORTER, MR PORTER and THE OUTNET Rashmy Chatterjee, CEO, ISTARI Tania Boler, CEO & Founder, Elvie Chloe Macintosh, Founder & CEO, Kama Eshita Kabra, Founder & CEO, By Rotation Sonya Barlow, CEO & Founder, LMF Network Katie Grosvenor, Head of Sales, Buy Side, Northern Europe, IAS Yin Noe, CEO & Co-Founder, Savium Renee Watson, Founder & Head of Explosions, The Curiosity Box Chantal Epp, Founder & CEO, ClicknClear Sophie Neary, Group Director, Facebook UK & Ireland Anushka Sharma, Founder, Naaut, Co-Founder, London Space Network Sarah Jane Thomson, CEO & Founder, Discover.film, CEO, First News, Director, Priority One IT Limited Dr Devaki Bhatta, Co-Founder and Director, multiple healthtech/agritech startups Cathy McCabe, Co-Founder & CEO Proximity Insight, Board Member for AIOTI, & Quantum Industry Consortium

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...