Citroen partners with EV subscription service Onto

Citroën has partnered with Onto, the all-inclusive electric car subscription service, to provide a fleet of 300 new ë-C4 100%-electric vehicles.

The cars, which all feature the range-topping and best-selling ‘Shine Plus’ trim, will be available to Onto customers from October.

The compact hatchback features a 50kWh lithium-ion battery pack paired with an electric motor producing 136hp and 260Nm of torque. Delivering a range of up to 217-miles (WLTP) it supports CCS rapid charging, which comes as standard on all models and enables an 80% charge in as little as 30 minutes on a 100kW rapid charger.

The 300 ë-C4s come with LED headlights, Citroën’s premium HiFi system, black ‘Siena’ leather and textile upholstery, heated front seats and steering wheel as well as a host of other features including Citroën Connect Nav, colour reversing camera and front and rear parking sensors. This trim level also comes with four USB sockets and a wireless smartphone charging pad.

Also on board is a suite of driving assistance technologies, including Highway Driver Assist – a level two semi-autonomous driving system – advanced Active Safety Brake with video and radar technology, Speed Limit Information and Extended Traffic Sign Recognition, Adaptive Cruise Control and Active Blind Spot Detection.

Says Rob Jolly CEO and co-founder of Onto:

“Citroën is a fantastic brand and we’re delighted to be able to offer their New ë-C4 to our customers. Citroen’s strategy to provide an electric model of each car they manufacture is a great step for the EV industry. We love to offer our customers flexibility and choice when it comes to choosing their car and we’re excited to bring this new model on board – one that we’re certain will be a popular addition.”

Adds Eurig Druce, Managing Director of Citroën UK:

“We’re thrilled that Onto is adding 300 New ë-C4s to its fleet – subscribers to the company’s service will love New ë-C4’s striking design and cosseting ride as well as the strong level of equipment on our bestselling ‘Shine Plus’ trim level. Citroën’s Advanced Comfort technology perfectly complements the electric powertrain for a serene driving experience that makes New ë-C4 a great choice for those looking for a practical, stylish and comfortable electric car.”

Onto was founded in 2017 with the goal of accelerating EV adoption and offering a sustainable, flexible and affordable alternative to traditional car ownership. The service has since gained more than 3,000 active subscribers, with these customers soon able to gain access to New Citroën ë-C4 through the Onto scheme.

