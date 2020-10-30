Mazda MX-30 EV customers to receive free home charger wall box

Share



Mazda has announced that all customers placing an order for a Mazda MX-30 First Edition registered by 31st March 2021 will receive the offer of a free home wall box charger with standard installation.

Supplied by Mazda’s charging infrastructure partner – smart charging solutions provider NewMotion – the home charger is also available with a pole mount, longer cables or different colour facias for the charging box at an additional cost.

The £27,495 MX-30 First Edition can be pre-ordered now and is available with a choice of free-of-charge Ceramic Metallic or Polymetal Grey Metallic single colours. The First Edition can also be ordered with either £950 three-tone Ceramic Metallic or £1,250 three-tone Soul Red Crystal Metallic paint.

Other standard equipment highlights on the First Edition include adaptive LED headlights, satin D pillar trim and signature LED rear lights. Inside, the First Edition features a light and modern cabin ambience with light grey cloth and stone leatherette combined with orange seat stitching. Eight-way power-adjustable driver’s seat and chrome interior details, plus heated front seats are also included.

Following the March arrival of the 500 First Edition models, the full UK MX-30 range will arrive in UK dealerships in April 2021. Each MX-30 comes as standard with a Type 2 AC charging cable and a socket for 50kW rapid charging, which can in just 36 minutes deliver up to 80 per cent battery charge.

The Mazda MX-30 range starts with the £25,545 Mazda MX-30 SE-L Lux. Marked out by 18-inch Silver Metallic alloy wheels, black door mirrors and a black grille, it’s exclusively offered in a single tone paint design with a choice of five colours: standard Arctic White solid, or £550 Polymetal Grey Metallic, Ceramic Metallic and Jet Black Mica, plus £670 Machine Grey Metallic.

The £27,545 MX-30 Sport Lux features 18-inch Bright Metallic alloy wheels and sees the addition of power seats, lumber support adjustment and smart keyless entry. Like the First Edition, there’s the option to choose the optional three-tone design on Soul Red Crystal or Ceramic Metallic main body colours. In addition, Polymetal Grey Metallic can be matched to a Brilliant Black roof and Silver Metallic side panels.

The range-topping GT Sport Tech costs £29,845 with a light grey cloth interior trim and £30,045 when equipped with a dark grey interior and brown artificial leather. The range topping GT Sport Tech MX-30’s equipment tally includes a front wiper de-icer and a power and tilt sunroof, while inside there’s a heated steering wheel and 12-speaker Bose surround sound system.

Commenting on the Mazda MX-30, Managing Director, Mazda Motors UK, Jeremy Thomson, said:

“Our first all-electric Mazda heralds an exciting start to Mazda’s second century in business. With the First Edition MX-30 order book now open, customers in the UK can reserve a car for just £800 for delivery early in 2021 and the addition of free home charging installation further adds to the excellent value of this limited-edition model.

Mazda MX-30 First Edition customers can find full details and pre-order here: https://www.mazda.co.uk/cars/mazda-mx-30/first-edition/

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...