Ford Mustang Mach-E GT: 0-62mph in 3.7 secs

Ford has revealed the high-performance electric Mustang Mach-E GT will accelerate from 0-62mph in 3.7 seconds when it’s introduced to Europe in late 2021.

It claims no other vehicle in its class can accelerate faster than the Mustang Mach-E GT which features a 465 PS, all-wheel drive and battery-electric powertrain for drivers ready to take full advantage of the performance benefits of all-electric driving.

Ford has also announced customers placing an order for the Mustang Mach-E this year and into 2021 will receive five years of free access to the FordPass Charging Network. Having grown by almost 25 per cent in less than one year, this now includes more than 155,000 charge stations across Europe.

Mach-E customers will also receive one year of free access to the IONITY fast-charging network that has now established more than 270 charging stations en route to a targeted 400 by the end of this year.

The Mustang Mach-E GT made its European debut this week in Rotterdam, Netherlands, as Ford continued its Go Electric roadshow with hands-on, engaging activities to help de-mystify electrification and inspire confidence in consumers about the different types of electrified powertrains.

Says Stuart Rowley, president, Ford of Europe:

“The new Mustang Mach-E GT shows what all-electric performance really looks like, but performance counts for nothing without the confidence to use it. Our charging initiatives mean Mustang Mach-E customers can enjoy the electrified Mustang driving experience with the knowledge that they can recharge quickly and easily across Europe.”



As well as boasting a top speed of 200 km/h (124 mph), the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT features 20‑inch alloy wheels, red-painted brake callipers and unique exterior colours including Grabber Blue and Cyber Orange. Inside, a 15.5-inch full HD touch display supports the latest SYNC communication and entertainment system that actually learns from driver behaviours to make smart suggestions.

Mustang Mach-E GT features as standard an 88 kWh (useable) extended-range battery for a driving range of up to 310 miles. This is supported Intelligent Range which predicts how much range drivers have based on past driving behaviour as well as weather forecasts and crowdsourced data from other Mustang Mach-E vehicles.

The company claims it is delivering peace of mind for its all-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicle customers via the FordPass Charging Network – the largest network of public charging stations in Europe with approximately 30,000 stations added since October 2019. In partnership with NewMotion, Ford customers will be able to use the FordPass app to locate, navigate to, pay for and monitor charging at locations across 21 countries.

Ford is also a founder member and shareholder in the IONITY consortium – delivering high-power charging stations along motorway routes and at key European locations. The FordPass Charging Network and IONITY initiatives are expected to be particularly beneficial to electrified vehicle owners who do not have the facility for a private charge point at home or at work.

