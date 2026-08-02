XBox’s UK price hikes announced, AI firms must answer for rogue bots,

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Xbox has finally revealed the price hikes recently rolled out across its hardware, and Xbox consoles in the UK are now between 34 and 49 percent more expensive than they were last month. While we knew the price rise was coming – and that the US would see prices increase by around $100-$150 – it’s only now that the true cost of the memory shortage has become apparent in the UK and Europe. The price rises really are substantial, too. The 1TB Xbox Series X disc console is up from £500 to £670 – that’s a whopping £170 more, an increase of around 34 percent. Eurogamer

The boss of one of the companies recently hacked by out-of-control artificial intelligence (AI) says bot makers must be accountable for cyber attacks carried out by their creations. Clement Delangue’s company Hugging Face was breached by a rogue OpenAI bot that broke out of a test environment and autonomously attacked his firm earlier this month. Hugging Face had to rebuild around a third of its IT network after the unprecedented incident. He told CNN his company – which is a small start-up – will not be taking legal action against OpenAI, but added that these types of hacks are illegal and should remain so. BBC

Shares in Apple fell by nearly 10% on Friday after a forecast indicated that the iPhone maker was struggling to keep up with demand. The company is stockpiling and “scrambling” to ensure it is able to produce enough iPhones, the company warned on Friday. It is failing to secure enough components as the AI-driven data center boom strains global supply chains. Sometimes referred to as “RAMageddon”, the rush for chips to power AI systems has left manufacturers of other devices unable to buy them, and forced companies to increase the prices of their products. Independent

Planning a summer getaway but worried about leaving your house for a few weeks? While statistically you are more likely to suffer a break-in during the winter months when it’s much darker, summer also presents an ideal opportunity for burglars. Even if you’re at home there are increased risks, especially if you leave your windows open to get some fresh air into the house during a heatwave. Of course, there are basic steps you can take to reduce your risk such as asking a neighbor to take in your mail and packages, and making sure windows are closed when you go out. But technology can help big time too. Tech Radar

A leading name in home and business physical security, Brinks Home, recently said it identified unauthorized access to a portion of its IT systems, an intrusion ShinyHunters claims it carried out to steal millions of records from the security provider’s Salesforce instance. Brinks Home hasn’t named the intruder or identified the affected system, but said the responsible party has threatened to leak information it claims to have taken. “Brinks Home is working diligently to determine what information was involved and who may be affected,” the company statement said. The Register