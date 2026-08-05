Wayve and Uber secure TfL approval for supervised ‘robotaxi rides’ in London

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Wayve and Uber have moved a step closer to rolling out autonomous vehicles in London after Transport for London (TfL) granted private hire vehicle licences to a number of Wayve’s electric vehicles.

The recent licensing achievement successfully fulfils the “triple-lock” regulatory requirement for private hire trips in the capital, which mandates that the operator, driver and vehicle must all hold valid licences issued by the same authority.

Under the arrangement, the vehicles will operate autonomously using Wayve’s technology, while a trained, TfL-licensed private hire driver remains on board to supervise the trip, provide support, or take control of the steering wheel if necessary.

Before securing the green light, the cars underwent rigorous inspections to verify that they met TfL’s strict policy and safety standards. Public interest in the upcoming rollout has surged, with more than 100,000 Londoners registering over the past eight weeks to join Uber’s interest list for a chance to secure a Wayve autonomous ride at launch.

“This licence is an important step towards giving Londoners the chance to experience autonomous driving technology,” said Sarah Gates, vice president of global affairs and assurance at Wayve. “The responsible deployment of these vehicles will bring us safer, cleaner and quieter streets, and we’re proud to continue working alongside regulators, communities and the public as we take the next steps towards making autonomous rides a reality in the capital.”

However, the regulatory milestone has drawn immediate pushback from labour organisations. The GMB Union, which represents thousands of private hire drivers across London, sharply criticised TfL’s decision to greenlight minicab licences for autonomous vehicles on Uber’s platform.

Matthew Wright, GMB Regional Organiser, voiced deep concerns over the decision:

“This is a worrying development for our private hire driver members. We can’t go charging ahead with new technologies without considering the implications of autonomous vehicles on all parties.”

Wright questioned what support mechanisms would be provided for drivers forced to reskill or redeploy if their jobs disappear, alongside broader societal anxieties regarding potential increases in unemployment, lost tax revenue, accountability for accidents, and passenger safety.

He added: “For passengers, driverless cars cannot replace the knowledge, experience, and human connection that a skilled driver offers. GMB urges TfL to proceed with extreme caution.”

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