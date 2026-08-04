US water facilities targeted by ‘malicious cyber actors’, Spotify profits down

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Late last week, federal authorities issued a stern warning saying “malicious cyber actors” were targeting water and wastewater facilities in at least seven states across the US. Minnesota appeared to be the hardest hit with 30 of its water systems hit by cyber-attacks, leading to disruptions in the state’s water supply. The problems ranged from low-pressure water flow in people’s homes to some utilities announcing boil-water notices. But there have been no reports of drinking water contamination. The Guardian

Apple has confirmed it has launched a new legal complaint against the UK government at a court that deals with objections to the use of covert surveillance powers. The tech giant has not told BBC News what the complaint relates to but the Financial Times, external has reported it is another challenge to a Home Office demand for so-called “backdoor” access to highly encrypted Apple user data. The row, which centres on the government’s desire to be able to see material protected by an advanced data protection system has been rumbling on since early 2025. BBC

Spotify forecast third-quarter profit and monthly active users below Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, underscoring the ‌streaming service’s challenges in maintaining growth despite expanding its offerings ‌of AI-based features to fend off competition. Shares of the company were down around 4% ​in premarket trading. The company has launched AI features like “Personal Podcasts” and new offerings such as “Reserved” to attract more users and fend off competition from rivals including YouTube and Netflix, and AI music startups like Udio ‌and Suno. Yahoo! Finance

Conference-goers may want to think twice about connecting to public Wi-Fi after Microsoft disclosed that Russian foreign intelligence operatives (SVR) are compromising captive portal networks to deliver infostealers, keyloggers, and other malware. With the help of ReliaQuest’s earlier work, Redmond fingered Storm-2945, a subdivision of the SVR’s Midnight Blizzard (aka Nobellium), in an attack campaign targeting users of public Wi-Fi networks at places like hotels, conference centers, and other shared venues in the hospitality sector. The Register



NASA-inspired timepieces have always been hot property for astronomy fanatics and watch collectors alike. The minimalist Nova Watch, geeky NASA Artemis Watch 2.0, and the ultra-exclusive Amida watches prove it, all right. Now, Anicorn Watches has unveiled another space-themed creation that channels the spirit of interstellar exploration through its collaboration with Kojima Productions. According to Anicorn, the timepiece captures the essence of Hideo Kojima’s iconic Ludens character. YankoDesign

Cast forward five to 10 years and Britain will be the only major country in Europe with a flourishing energy system. The prevailing – dated – narrative of this country as the energy sick man of Europe will be turned on its head. Britain will be able to meet its core internal needs for both power and fuel from its own territorial sources, with enough joules to spare for rising energy exports to the European market. Without quite realising it, Britain is moving towards a pragmatic “anything that does the job” regime akin to Xi Jinping’s China, albeit with a different carbon mix. Telegraph

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