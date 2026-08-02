Snapchat becomes latest platform to crack down on AI slop

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Snapchat has become the latest major digital platform to crack down on the proliferation of low-quality artifically generated content, known as “AI slop.”

Parent company Snap announced that the messaging and social platform will stop recommending wholly artificial intelligence-generated videos within its popular Spotlight feed, shifting its algorithm back toward authentic, human-made content.

Snapchat joins a growing roster of tech platforms adapting their systems to counter the flood of synthetic text, images, and video. Substack recently rolled out sophisticated detection tools designed to help readers flag AI-generated writing, with co-founder and chief executive Chris Best warning that up to 40% of social media text may now be fake and cautioning that “platforms that reward fakeness will create a race to the bottom.”

Similarly, professional networking site LinkedIn has declared war on low-effort automation by introducing a reporting button for suspected AI-generated posts and comments, while removing automated prompts that previously encouraged users to let AI draft their updates.

According to LinkedIn chief product officer Hari Srinivasan, the platform has blocked billions of automated comment attempts in recent months. Meanwhile, YouTube has overhauled its monetization policies to strip ad revenue from generic, template-based channels that rely on content farming.

While none of these platforms are banning artificial intelligence outright, continuing to support tools used for subtle editing or proofreading, they are drawing a firm line against entirely synthetic, automated output. As industry leaders grapple with a shifting digital landscape, these coordinated moves reflect the need to protect user feeds and preserve trust in online content against the rising tide of AI slop.

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