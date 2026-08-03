Robot soldiers on the rise, Casio launches vintage watches with Bluetooth step tracking

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Plenty of tech companies claim to go against the grain but few are pursuing a technology that has provoked as much visceral, widespread horror as the one being built by Foundation Future Industries. The start-up, founded in 2024, is racing to create humanoid robots that will automate factory work, build futuristic mega-cities, and, most strikingly, wage the wars of tomorrow. The company, which is reportedly valued north of $1 billion, has massive ambitions. It also has massive opposition to its core idea. Independent

Casio has officially listed its latest ABL-100WE series on its UK website. The ABL-100WE series consists of two models, namely, the ABL-100WE-2A and the ABL-100WE-7A. The former has a black finish on the case, while the latter ships with a silver finish. Despite the subtle differences in case finish, both models are paired with the same multi-row stainless steel bracelet with adjustable clasp. The ABL-100WE-2A and the ABL-100WE-7A are priced at £70 each. NotebookCheck

Microsoft has increased the price of Xbox consoles worldwide, citing rising memory and storage chip costs. Its premium Series X console with a disc drive will now cost £670, when it previously retailed for £500. Meanwhile a baseline Xbox Series S console now costs £430 – a roughly 43% increase on its previous £300 price tag. It is among a host of tech firms to have told consumers that spiralling component costs mean they must charge more, with rival Sony hiking PlayStation 5 prices by £90 in March. BBC

For years, residential solar power in the UK has focused primarily on larger roof installations. Indeed, according to government data, the UK now has approximately 1.7 million residential rooftop installations with 2025 the strongest year on record with around 269,000 installations completed. Yet for many including those living in apartments this type of installation remains out of reach. That’s all set to change on August 27, 2026, when legal and regulatory hurdles that previously blocked self-installed, ‘plug-in’ solar systems for balconies are set to be cleared. Tech Radar

Australia has defended its world-first ban on ‌social media for under-16s after a study found there had been little drop in use months after the ban took effect. Ministers backed the landmark policy on Saturday, just a day after the nation’s internet ​regulator found that more than eight in ten Australian teenagers were still using social media. The ban came into effect in December ​due to concerns about the impact of social media on the mental and physical health of children. Sky News

Rumors suggest Samsung will add a new model to its flagship smartphone lineup next year: the Galaxy S27 Pro. Positioned between the Plus and Ultra variants, it is expected to bridge the gap in the Galaxy S27 series. While previous leaks confirmed the Galaxy S27 Pro will inherit the Galaxy S27 Ultra’s 200MP primary camera, details about its zoom lens were missing. Now, new information has surfaced, and it might disappoint you. According to a report from ETNews, both the Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra will feature triple rear camera systems with a 200MP primary sensor and a 50MP ultrawide camera. SamMobile

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