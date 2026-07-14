VW plans to cut 100,000 jobs worldwide, Nintendo consider OLED version of Switch 2

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The chief executive of the German car giant Volkswagen Group has confirmed it is looking to cut up to 100,000 jobs – twice as many as previously stated. The group, which includes Porsche, Audi, Seat and Skoda as well as the VW brand, had previously said it would axe some 50,000 posts in Germany by 2030. It suffered a steep decline in profits last year – the result of falling sales in key markets, as well as increasing competition from Chinese brands moving into Europe. In a widely-reported memo to staff, chief executive Oliver Blume said the Group’s costs were 20% higher compared to rival businesses, and it would need to reduce its outgoings even further. BBC

Last month, reports suggested that Nintendo could release a Switch 2 model with an upgraded LCD panel to address the ghosting issues some players have reported. And now, a new report indicates that Nintendo is also considering an OLED version of the Switch 2. According to ZDNet Korea reporter Lee Ki-jong, Nintendo is reviewing plans for a Switch 2 OLED model. One insider told ZDNet that the company is considering a Switch 2 OLED model with Full HD (1920×1080) resolution, a big upgrade compared to the 1280×720 resolution of the original Switch OLED. Notebook Check

Earlier this year, Huawei unveiled the Pura 90 Pro and 90 Pro Max for the Chinese market. Now the company is introducing a pair of “90s” models which have largely the same hardware but will be available on the global market. The two Pura 90s Pro models share a lot of the same hardware. The main differences between them are the screen size – 6.6” for the Pura 90s Pro and 6.9” for the Pro Max – plus things like charging speed and telephoto cameras. GSM Arena

Polestar is putting the finishing touches on the new, more upright version of its 4 crossover ahead of its unveiling on 2 September. The new rival for the BMW iX3 and Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric has now been spotted testing on the Nürburgring Nordschleife with production-ready bodywork, showcasing how it has been transformed from a rakish saloon into a more conventional SUV. The Polestar 4 SUV will place a greater emphasis on “flexibility and practicality”, the company said, with “versatile storage capabilities for every journey”. Autosport

A new report by Australia’s online safety regulator has found “significant gaps” in how major tech platforms tackle online sexual extortion and child sexual exploitation, as “reports of this abuse continue to rise”. The findings come from eSafety’s latest transparency report, examining how tech companies – including Apple, Meta, Google, Microsoft, Snap, Discord and WhatsApp – are addressing child sexual exploitation and abuse. Between July and December 2025, 2,206 complaints of sexual extortion were made to eSafety. The Guardian

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