Vodafone completes £4.3 billion buyout of VodafoneThree

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Vodafone has officially completed a £4.3 billion buyout of Three, taking full ownership of the company just over a year after the initial merger of their British operations.

Funded entirely from existing cash reserves, the deal effectively dismantles the joint-venture structure. Vodafone Group CEO Margherita Della Valle noted that eliminating the shared-ownership layer will allow the company to operate with greater agility and accelerate the rollout of its ambitious £11 billion network transformation plan.

The consolidation is also expected to unlock £700 million in annual operating costs and capital expenditure synergies by the 2030 financial year as the company continues to streamline internal operations, integrate infrastructure, and eliminate redundancies.

Industry analysts have widely viewed the move as an early and aggressive vote of confidence in the combined business, particularly following rapid progress in bringing the legacy Vodafone and Three networks together ahead of schedule.

With sole control, Vodafone can now fast-track major infrastructure upgrades and direct its multi-brand strategy without the governance restrictions inherent in joint ventures.

What does it mean for Three customers?

For existing Three customers, the buyout brings both immediate stability and notable medium-term changes:

Business as usual (for now): Vodafone has stressed that it will maintain its multi-brand strategy, meaning the Three brand, existing customer service channels and current tariff structures will remain in place for now.

Accelerated network improvements: The primary benefit promised to consumers is speed. With Vodafone holding full ownership and pushing ahead with its £11 billion investment plan, Three customers should experience faster network integration, improved indoor coverage, and accelerated 5G rollouts.

Expanded product offerings: Following the initial merger and subsequent integration, customers have already begun seeing enhanced cross-selling opportunities, such as expanded home broadband and fixed wireless access packages.

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