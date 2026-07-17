Virgin Media deploys AI robots to enhance TV reliability

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Virgin Media has introduced a new fleet of AI-powered “robots” designed to monitor its television network in real-time, aiming to identify and resolve service issues before they impact the viewer experience.

The technology works by simulating the consumer experience, continuously watching and auditing over 220 IPTV channels. By employing automated monitoring, the AI proactively checks for any degradation in video or audio quality.

Should the system detect an irregularity, it immediately triggers an alert to human technical teams, allowing for significantly faster investigation and resolution of faults than traditional monitoring methods, claims Virgin.

Under the new protocol, Virgin Media’s most popular channels are audited by these AI agents every six minutes. This high-frequency check ensures that the company maintains granular visibility into its network performance, providing greater consistency for live sports, season finales, and other high-stakes broadcasts.

Jeanie York, Chief Technology Officer at Virgin Media O2, highlights the strategic value of this innovation. “Creating and launching these new TV robots means we’re able to identify and address any service issues faster and more accurately than ever before, and in some cases before a customer even realises there was a problem,” says York.

“This new capability is another innovative step in giving our customers a great experience and ensuring we provide the reliable TV service they expect.”

The deployment is part of a broader push by the company to integrate artificial intelligence into its operational framework. Following this initial rollout, the engineering team is already exploring future enhancements for the system.

Potential developments include training the AI to identify a wider, more complex range of service issues and further strengthening the network’s self-healing capabilities. By automating the quality assurance process, Virgin Media aims to boost customer confidence and minimise disruptions across its digital TV landscape.

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