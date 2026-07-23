UK telecoms complaints drop to record low, but major providers lagging behind

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Customer complaints regarding major UK broadband, mobile, and pay-TV providers have fallen to a historic low, according to the latest data from regulator Ofcom.

The industry average across fixed broadband dropped to a record low of 6 complaints per 100,000 subscribers. However, despite the overall downward trend, heavyweights including BT, Vodafone, and TalkTalk continue to perform below the industry average.

While consumer advocates have welcomed the general improvement, they warn that customers should remain vigilant. Alex Tofts, strategist at Broadband Genie, noted that slight industry improvements are “hardly cause for celebration,” pointing out that broadband continues to dominate complaint charts due to persistent poor performance from major household brands.

“These Ofcom reports are vital for exposing bad behaviour, such as the shocking call centre traps that recently earned Virgin Media a record £28 million fine for blocking departing customers,” Tofts said.

“Fortunately for bill payers, there’s no need to stay stuck. There are many options outside these big brands. Use Ofcom-accredited comparison sites to look beyond the usual household names. You’ll find faster, cheaper and better-rated providers available at your home. Ultimately, the best way to force the big players to lift their game is to vote with your feet and take your business elsewhere.”

Echoing this sentiment, Ernest Doku, telecoms expert at Uswitch.com, emphasised that reliability and service quality remain the true benchmarks for customer satisfaction.

“It’s great to see broadband complaints fall to a record low. It shows providers can turn things around quickly when they get pricing, service and communication right,” Doku said.

“Broadband is central to how we live now, so it matters that it just works. Most complaints remain around outages and service, a reminder that reliability alongside cost is what keeps customers consistently happy. A record low is a good lap, not a finish line.”

Doku also highlighted standout performers and persistent trouble spots in the data, noting that TalkTalk remains the most complained-about broadband provider. Meanwhile, Sky Mobile customers face the highest barriers when attempting to switch, and EE alongside Virgin Media continue to field the highest volume of pay-TV complaints. By contrast, Plusnet and Sky shared the title of least complained-about broadband providers for the quarter.

Consumers unhappy with their current service are encouraged to shop around, with experts noting that switching providers can yield substantial savings on both broadband and mobile bills.

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