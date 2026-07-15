UK government proposes midnight social media curfew for 16/17 year olds

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The UK government has announced plans to implement a default overnight social media curfew for 16 and 17-year-olds, part of a broader strategy to mitigate the impact of addictive online features.

Starting next spring, platforms will be required to disable services by default between midnight and 6:00 am for older teens. Additionally, “addictive” design elements, such as auto-play videos and infinite scrolling, will be switched off by default for this age group to support improved sleep, academic focus, and family engagement.

While the measures represent a significant step in regulating the online environment, the government confirmed the restrictions will not be mandatory. Users will retain the ability to opt out or adjust their settings, a compromise that has drawn sharp criticism from child safety advocates.

The NSPCC has welcomed the initiative but warned that it is insufficient on its own. NSPCC Chief Executive Chris Sherwood stated: “These proposed safety measures for 16 and 17-year-olds will go some way to improving the experiences of young people on social media – particularly having autoplay and functions that recommend content turned off by default and a curfew. But the proposals will not be enough on their own.”

Sherwood added that without stronger, more comprehensive action, the policies act as a “sticking plaster” that fails to address the root causes of screen addiction. He further urged the government to prioritise the risks posed by AI chatbots, noting that they “are amplifying damaging content and trapping children and young people in echo chambers.”

The proposal follows an earlier announcement regarding a total social media ban for those under 16, also set to take effect next spring. Critics argue the new rules for older teens are inconsistent or ineffective.

Shadow Education Secretary Laura Trott dismissed the plan as a “dog’s dinner,” questioning the logic of a curfew that can be bypassed with a few clicks. Similar scepticism was voiced by digital rights campaigners and experts, who fear the policy prioritises headlines over substantive protection.

Meanwhile, the government maintains that the curfew and feature limitations are essential tools for a healthier transition into adulthood. Technology Secretary Liz Kendall stated that the measures are “crucial in helping young people get the sleep they need, focus on school and college, and spend more quality time with family and friends.”

However, experts remain divided. Professor Sonia Livingstone of the London School of Economics warned that while restricting push notifications is beneficial, a hard curfew could isolate vulnerable teenagers who rely on online support networks during the night.

Furthermore, the government has opted not to restrict Virtual Private Networks (VPNs), leading some analysts to argue that the curfew will be easily circumvented, rendering it little more than a “mildly annoying settings prompt.”

The government intends to present these measures to Parliament by the end of 2026.

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