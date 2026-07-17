Trump Media to sell instant access to Truth Social posts, growth of ‘AI camouflage’ clothing

Share



Trump Media & Technology Group, which owns Truth Social, is launching a paid service to give Wall Street firms high-speed access to its most influential posts. From 1 August, instant updates will be delivered from “the highest-ranking” accounts, it said. US President Donald Trump currently has the most followers on the platform. The company behind the app hopes it will create a steady new source of money for the firm which is currently loss-making. It is likely to be aimed at financial traders who want to see market-moving news fast. BBC

A British energy company is planning to build what is thought to be the world’s first offshore, gas-powered data centre in the North Sea. Orcadian Energy, a London-listed oil and gas exploration business, revealed the proposals for a power station and AI data centre 65 miles off the coast of Great Yarmouth, Norfolk. It is preparing to build new platforms over the Earlham gas field, whose output would fuel the power station supplying electricity to the data centre. Telegraph

Google’s NotebookLM started off as a small Google Labs experiment back in 2023, but has grown tremendously since then, reaching more than 30 million people and over 600,000 organisations. Thus, the company has realised that the product has basically outgrown its name. So, today, Google is announcing that it is renaming NotebookLM to Gemini Notebook. It will (at least for now) remain a standalone product “focused on being your premier research tool”, but it will also “do more across the Google ecosystem, including inside the Gemini app and Google Search”, the company says. GSM Arena



As facial recognition technology proliferates across public spaces, a new wave of “adversarial fashion”, or AI camouflage, is emerging as a potential defence for the privacy-conscious. Designers use asymmetrical cuts, large-scale prints, and even infrared LEDs to manipulate the “ground” of an image, causing facial recognition algorithms to misidentify the wearer or even fail to detect a face altogether. For example, some designs integrate infrared lights to dazzle night-vision cameras, while others use patterns that trick systems into identifying the wearer as an object, rather than a human. ShinyShiny

The choice of smartphones available in the US is already considerably smaller than in many other regions, and has now been made even smaller by the news that OnePlus will no longer sell phones in both North America and Europe. While this is obviously bad news, it gets worse because Oppo — a brand at its peak — isn’t stepping in to take over. OnePlus was never a big industry player, but it had (has?) a dedicated fan base, and its devices were well-regarded, even after Oppo muscled in and turned OnePlus phones into OnePlus/Oppo hybrids. Android Police

Popular password management app 1Password today added Claude support, which means AI service Claude can access credentials stored in 1Password for completing browser tasks.



With the integration, Claude can use 1Password logins and one-time codes without the actual password being exposed to Claude. Passwords never reach Claude’s context, memory, or Anthropic’s systems. Mac Rumors

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading…

Related Posts