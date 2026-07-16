TikTok investigated over age checks, hackers jailed over transport cyberattack

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An investigation has been launched into whether TikTok is doing enough to keep children off its platform. The probe by media regulator Ofcom comes a month after the UK government announced that under-16’s would be banned entirely from a range of platforms. Ofcom will examine how the video-sharing app assesses if a user is a child and whether it has adequate systems to prevent children from viewing harmful content. “We’re confident that we meet our Online Safety Act obligations and will work with Ofcom to demonstrate it,” a TikTok spokesperson said. BBC

Rejoice, Sonos fans! After months, even years, of turmoil and trouble, Sonos is making serious steps towards fixing the app that, after a disastrous redesign in 2024, threatened the company’s future and forced its then-CEO to step down. Now, Sonos is doing everything it can to repair the damage. We reported in June that CEO Tom Conrad had written on Reddit detailing some of the changes set to come to the platform, promising that the Sonos team had spent “hundreds of hours” watching people use the app to find its weak spots. WhatHiFi



OnePlus has confirmed that it will no longer operate in North America or Europe, and won’t launch any further phones in the regions following 2025’s OnePlus 15. OnePlus merged some of its operations with parent company Oppo in 2021, and going forward, all operations will now fall under the Oppo brand. OnePlus will continue operating in China, while Realme, another Oppo sub-brand, will exit the Chinese market but continue selling devices overseas. CNet

Moonshot’s upcoming Kimi 3 is expected to close the gap with Anthropic’s Opus 4.8. The latest iteration of Chinese AI lab Moonshot AI’s Kimi model series is expected to perform at par with or even surpass Anthropic’s Opus 4.8, Financial Times reported, citing anonymous sources. Moonshot’s Kimi K2 models have been received well in the open-source AI market, ranking high on benchmarks and demonstrating capabilities that aren’t too far behind the latest frontier models. Tech Crunch

Two young men have been jailed after they admitted hacking into Transport for London’s cyber network. Thalha Jubair, 20, and Owen Flowers,18, used the dark web to gain access to the transport network’s systems across several days in August and September 2024 while both were still teenagers. The attack, which lasted for several days, cost TfL £29m in damages from disruption to services and operational work and affected its services for months. It also meant all of TfL’s more than 27,000 employees were forced to attend an office to reset their passwords. Sky News

The Geely EX2 is a respectable but slightly forgettable small EV that struggles to stand out from the crowd. The tech on board is pretty good, as is the amount of standard kit, there’s plenty of space to play with, plus it’s fine to drive – even if we do have higher expectations for something supposedly tuned by Lotus. But the range and performance lag significantly behind key rivals, the interior is bland and there’s none of the charm or character that its similarly priced competitors have in spades. AutoExpress

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