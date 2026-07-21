Starlink prepares to launch Mini 2 with integrated battery

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SpaceX is expanding its portable satellite internet lineup with the upcoming production of the Starlink Mini 2.

Recent firmware discoveries indicate that the next-generation compact dish is officially entering the manufacturing pipeline, potentially bringing major improvements for off-grid users, campers and digital nomads.

The most significant upgrade over its predecessor is the inclusion of a built-in four-cell lithium battery pack managed by an advanced battery management system.

While the original Starlink Mini required an external power bank, DC cable, or AC adapter to function in the field, the Mini 2 operates as a truly self-contained unit, charging via USB-C.

Measuring 225 × 273 mm, the Mini 2 is slightly more compact than the first-generation model, while the average EIRP (Effective Isotropic Radiated Power) comes in at 27.4 dBW, fractionally below the Mini 1’s 27.57 dBW.

Hardware data also shows a reduced transmit duty cycle, dropping from 75% to 11%, which prioritises energy conservation and will likely result in slower sustained uplink speeds. However, download capabilities and GPS support for in-motion use remain fully intact.

SpaceX has not yet officially announced a formal release date or pricing structure. However, because the hardware has advanced to production-level firmware designations (mini2_prod1), industry watchers expect an official unveiling soon.

Given that the original Starlink Mini kit starts at $199, market analysts anticipate the battery-equipped Mini 2 will command a higher price tag to match its enhanced, all-in-one portability.

Starlink Mini 2 — Key Specs at a Glance Specification Mini 2 Mini 1 Hardware Rev mini2_prod1 — Built-in Battery Yes (4S Li, capacity TBD) No Charging Port USB-C PD (100W min, 11–24V) Proprietary cable Panel PCB Size 225 × 273 mm 236 × 276 mm Avg. EIRP 27.4 dBW 27.57 dBW

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