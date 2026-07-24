Space datacentres ‘catastrophic’ for planet, Jimothy raccoon is latest internet sensation

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Space datacentres proposed by SpaceX, Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin and others would release staggering levels of pollution that would probably alter the Earth’s atmosphere and be “catastrophic” for the planet, space industry experts and environmental groups warn in a new petition demanding a review of their impacts. Tech companies have collectively proposed millions of “orbital datacenters” and are pressing forward with plans, which require Federal Communications Commission (FCC) approval. Among other issues, pollution from satellites and rockets burning up upon re-entry appears to be accumulating in the stratosphere at alarming levels. The Guardian



Samsung officially launched the Galaxy Z Flip 8 (pictured above), Z Fold 8, and Z Fold 8 Ultra earlier this week, and one of the most notable upgrades is the switch to silicon-carbon batteries. This tech usually degrades faster than conventional batteries, and the EU has now officially revealed charging cycle info for the new phones. The European Union’s EPREL database has published energy labels for the new Samsung foldable phones, and all three phones are rated for 1,200 charging cycles before effectively losing 20% capacity. Android Authority

We’re seeing the continued fallout from the RAM crisis, with Framework outlining plans to deal with massive increases in the cost of memory, while Apple is rumored to be about to unveil new way of selling you a Mac to cope with ever-higher sticker prices: it’ll rent you the PC. Let’s start with Apple’s apparent plan, which is detailed in a report from Bloomberg, in which Mark Gurman tells us that Apple is preparing to launch a device-leasing scheme for consumers in conjunction with Klarna (on the finance side). Tech Radar

Charli XCX might be hoping the release of her new album sets off another Brat summer, but many believe the season has already been claimed by a furrier force – Jimothy. First spotted bounding across streets in Washington, the Seattle raccoon with an unusual, spindly shape and the scamper of a Tasmanian Devil has been seized on by the internet as a new hit meme. Like Moo Deng and Neil the Seal before him, he is the latest cute, distinctive and seemingly chaotic creature to be immortalised in amateur footage, sometimes cringeworthy brand posts, and even murals. BBC

In the latest episode of ‘will it, won’t it?’, a new report claims the iPhone Ultra may be delayed after all. This comes after some recent rumors saying it was actually not delayed, which followed a few earlier reports that said it was. At this point, we can’t be sure either way. Still, most of the latest rumors have at least agreed that the iPhone Ultra will be unveiled as scheduled in September alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. So now the question is just whether it will be available in stores at the same time as those two devices or not. GSMArena.com

Amazon is expanding its Ring lineup with two new security cameras starting at $99 in the US. The Ring Peephole Camera 2K is primarily intended for renters and anyone looking to turn an existing door peephole into a smart security system without drilling or wiring. It is joined by the new second-generation Ring Outdoor Cam, which monitors outdoor areas with 2K resolution, color night vision, and an integrated siren. NotebookCheck

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