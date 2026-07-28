Private Anthropic Claude chatbot logs found online

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Hundreds of user conversations with Anthropic’s popular Claude chatbot were recently exposed to the public after search engines indexed links generated by the platform’s sharing feature.

Reddit users first uncovered the security gap by utilising site-specific search terms on Google, which revealed dozens of pages containing private chat logs. The security exposure occurred because customers used Claude’s “Share” function to create web links for their conversations.

Although the feature informs users that anyone with the link can view the content, it failed to clearly state that search engine crawlers could index those URLs if they were posted elsewhere online. Once indexed, search engines like Google, Bing, Brave, and Duck Duck Go displayed the chats in open results.

The exposed logs included a wide variety of sensitive material, ranging from corporate research and proprietary cloud security documents to personal data such as resumes, names, and contact details. Some users also shared transcripts of private healthcare research and unusual queries, such as prompts asking how to transform into a mythical creature.

Following the public discovery over the weekend, search results for the shared logs were quickly removed, indicating Anthropic used standard web tools to block search engine indexing. An Anthropic spokeswoman defended the platform’s privacy controls, emphasising that users retain control over their conversations and that links are not discoverable unless intentionally shared.

“When someone shares a conversation, they are making that content publicly accessible, and like other public web content, it may be archived by third-party services,” the spokeswoman said.

Similar indexing vulnerabilities have previously affected other major artificial intelligence platforms, including OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Elon Musk’s Grok chatbot on X. Google representatives clarified that search engines do not control which web pages are made public, noting that it is the responsibility of website owners to implement proper indexing and crawling restrictions.

How to Know If Your Conversations Were Leaked

Claude chats remain private by default, meaning conversations are not exposed unless a user intentionally creates and distributes a shareable link. To check and secure active links:

Navigate to Settings > Privacy > Shared Chats within your account. Select Manage to view any conversations you have previously shared. Revoke or disable public access to any links you would prefer to keep private.

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