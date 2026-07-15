Over 18 million Brits targeted by scams in three months, new ‘Scam Index’ reveals

Share



A new report reveals that more than 18 million adults in the UK have been targeted by scammers within the last three months, highlighting the growing scale of financial fraud facing the country.

The findings come from the inaugural “Scam Index” published by telecommunications provider Virgin Media O2, which combines the company’s internal network data with consumer research to track the frequency and impact of malicious activity.

The data suggests that the threat is persistent for the average consumer, with more than one-third of UK adults (36%) reporting that they encounter at least one scam attempt on a weekly basis.

According to the survey, one-third of victims report losing money, with the average loss exceeding £1,800. Additionally, 19% of respondents stated they have been informed that their personal information was exposed in a data breach, heightening their risk for future attacks.

The report also identifies a growing concern regarding the integration of advanced technology into criminal operations. Nearly two-thirds (63%) of those surveyed believe the rise of artificial intelligence has made scams more dangerous.

This is particularly evident among younger demographics, as 58% of respondents under the age of 35 reported encountering scams incorporating “deepfake” technology, which usees realistic AI-generated imagery or audio to deceive victims.

To combat this, Virgin Media O2 has intensified its blocking efforts, reporting that it has prevented the delivery of more than 1.4 billion scam texts to date. The provider is also currently flagging nearly 100 million suspicious calls per month, noting that June 2026 marked a record high for such warnings.

Murray Mackenzie, Director of Fraud Prevention at Virgin Media O2, emphasised the importance of public vigilance. “We see first-hand how fraud is constantly changing and the devastating impact it can have on victims,” Mackenzie said. “Our new Scam Index will track the threat and help raise awareness of the tactics criminals use, so the public can spot the warning signs before it’s too late.”

Consumers are encouraged to help combat these threats by forwarding suspicious texts and numbers to 7726, a free service that allows mobile networks to investigate and block the infrastructure used by fraudsters.

The research for the report was conducted by Censuswide, which surveyed 2,000 nationally representative UK adults between June 23 and June 29, 2026.

Top 10 Scams (April to June 2026)

Delivery Scams: Fake texts regarding held parcels or redelivery fees (63%) Online Shopping Scams: Orders not placed or fake websites where items never arrive (58%) Account Suspension Scams: Claims that accounts (Apple, PayPal, etc.) will be locked (56%) Banking/Finance Scams: Fake messages regarding suspicious account activity (49%) Tech Support Scams: Claims of device infection requiring “support” (48%) Prize/Lottery Scams: Notifications of competition wins requiring fees (47%) Government/HMRC Scams: Fraudulent tax refund or fine notifications (46%) Telecoms Scams: Fake alerts about billing or SIM upgrades (43%) Friends/Family Impersonation: Hacked accounts or fake profiles requesting money (33%) Investment/Crypto Scams: Bogus get-rich-quick schemes or celebrity endorsements (33%)

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading…

Related Posts