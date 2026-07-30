Meta shares fall over AI plans, Elon Musk’s xAI sues Minnesota over banning ‘nudification’ tech

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Meta shares plunged on Wednesday as investors balked at its promise to keep spending on artificial intelligence (AI) projects while profits dwindle. Shares in the firm behind Instagram and Facebook fell as much as 11% in extended trading after its results for the quarter from April to June showed revenue grew 28% from a year ago to $61bn (£45.6bn), while profits fell 14% to $6bn. Meta said it would spend $130bn to $145bn this year, mostly on AI, up from the $125bn it said it planned to spend just three months ago. BBC

Elon Musk’s company xAI has sued Minnesota over the state’s first-in-the-nation law banning “nudification” technology on websites and apps, potentially providing a test for how far states can go in constitutionally regulating the use of artificial intelligence. Musk’s company sued on Monday in federal court, days before the law is set to take effect on Saturday and make Minnesota the first state to try to outlaw the increasingly proliferating technology that lets people use AI to create fake nude images of real people. The law was signed in May. The Guardian



Apple has released iOS 26.6, along with a long list of nearly 90 iPhone security fixes. One of the last iPhone upgrades before iOS 27 is launched this Fall, the iOS 26.6 update is light on features, but heavy on bug fixes. The iOS 26.6 update also paves the way for some of the Siri features due to launch in iOS 27. Apple does not provide much detail about the security fixes issued in iOS 26.6, to give iPhone users as much time as possible to update before attackers can get hold of the details. Forbes

The Russian state-sponsored hacking group Laundry Bear, also known as Void Blizzard, is exploiting an Exchange Outlook Web Access vulnerability in email campaigns to deliver a sophisticated backdoor called OWAReaper. Email security company Proofpoint spotted the activity a week ago targeting various organizations, including government entities in the U.S. and Europe, and companies in the telecommunications, financial, hospitality, and aerospace sectors. Bleeping Computer



In a report by known Microsoft leaker Jez Corden, discussing the future prospects of Microsoft’s Xbox Helix and why having 3rd-party storefronts on the console “no longer makes sense”, the insider offered an interesting detail on the console maker’s current situation, claiming: “I’ve been told Xbox is losing around $150~ per Xbox Series X|S sold right now even after the planned August 2026 price hike”. Microsoft announced last month that they would be increasing the RRP of their Xbox consoles in August, with the new prices landing at around $500 for the Series S and $800 for the Series X. KitGuru

Smart TVs have long been in controversial waters as far as privacy goes. From claims that your TV is a “privacy nightmare” to accusations of some models being a “mass surveillance system”, you probably haven’t failed to notice the periodic storms that have erupted around what televisions get up to in terms of data and telemetry. The latest lightning strike that hit last week was a development around LG TVs (and PC monitors) whereby voice features (and a McAfee pop-up ad in Windows) came under fire. Tech Radar

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