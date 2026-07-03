Meta faces backlash over subscription paywall for popular smart glasses feature

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Meta is now charging $19.99 a month for “Conversation Focus,” an AI feature on its Ray-Ban smart glasses that makes it easier to hear the person you are talking to in noisy environments.

Previously free to all users, the tool now carries a strict three-hour monthly limit. To unlock up to 15 hours of use, owners must pay for a “Meta One Premium” subscription.

Conversation Focus works by using the glasses’ built-in microphones to amplify the voice of whoever is standing in front of the wearer. While Meta has cautioned that the tool is not a medical device or hearing aid, many users have praised it for its effectiveness in helping them hold face-to-face conversations.

The move has drawn criticism from the user base. Some have expressed frustration, arguing that paywalling a feature designed to help people communicate feels wrong. Others have voiced disappointment that even a paid subscription does not provide truly unlimited access, with one user noting they would only subscribe if the service were unrestricted.

Meta has defended the decision, describing it as part of a wider test to see if people will pay for extra features across its platforms, including Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp. A spokesperson for the company told the BBC that the change will not affect most users, framing the subscription as an optional add-on for “power users” who need to use the feature more often, along with benefits like priority device support.

Importantly, other core AI functionalities of the glasses, such as the integrated voice assistant and live translation capabilities, remain free for all owners. Currently, the Meta One Premium subscription is only available in select markets, excluding the UK, and Conversation Focus itself is not yet accessible to British users.

This change follows a period of strong sales for Meta’s Ray-Ban glasses, which remain the top-selling product in the smart eyewear market despite ongoing privacy concerns regarding their recording capabilities.

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