Lawsuit claims Meta used AI tools to target workers for layoffs, VW ID. Cross SUV ‘perfect for school run’

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Dozens of Meta employees have sued the social media company over claims that it used artificial intelligence tools to tag workers for mass layoffs. The workers allege that those AI tools targeted them after they asked for protected or maternity leave or disability accommodation. The lawsuit, filed Monday in federal court in the northern district of California, points to Meta’s workforce reduction of about 8,000 employees earlier this year. The suit alleges that Meta used a “constellation of internal artificial intelligence systems”, including AI performance ratings and keystroke – and activity -monitoring data. Guardian

Sixteen and 17-year-olds will face an overnight social media curfew and the disabling of addictive features under government plans – but critics say it won’t achieve anything as the settings can be turned off. The initiative is part of Labour’s push to protect young people from the harmful effects of the online world. A ban on social media use for under-16s in the UK was also unveiled last month and is set to take effect in the spring. Growing concerns over children’s mental health and safety online mean more than 40 countries have brought in bans or are considering it. Sky News



Here’s Volkswagen’s small electric car for families, the VW ID. Cross SUV, with a maximum range of 273 miles. The big brother to the new ID. Polo hatchback is set for UK launch in early 2027, costing from around £28,000. One look at the Volkswagen ID. Cross’s exterior, combining an elevated ride height, plastic body protection and roof rails, makes clear exactly how it’s positioned. “This is one of Volkswagen Group’s electric urban car family, like the ID. Polo,” product manager Florian Schrader told Auto Express.

If you’re in the UK, rejoice, because Google has decided that it’s time for you to try out many of the Gemini features in Chrome (at least on desktop) that have been available to people in the US for several months now. You might remember that back in January, Google rolled out a big Gemini update for Chrome, bringing features like the Nano Banana 2 image generator alongside the agentic Auto Browse system. Now, British users get direct access to these browser upgrades, with an iOS release scheduled for next month. Neowin

Pixel 11 lineup, the Pixel Watch 5 hasn’t been the subject of many leaks. However, details about its pricing and color options leaked recently, and now the smartwatch has surfaced in official-looking press renders ahead of its expected debut on August 12.

Pixel Watch 5 45mm in Dark Anthracite and Pyrite

The Tide Chart, in collaboration with OnLeaks, has shared official-looking renders of the Pixel Watch 5, showcasing the smartwatch in four case finishes and two size options. Looking at the leaked renders, the Pixel Watch 5 appears to retain a design that’s largely unchanged from the Pixel Watch 4. GSM Arena



Marantz has announced the launch of two new hi-fi separates at a more affordable prices. The Model 70 integrated amplifier and CD 70 build on the success of the PM6007 and CD6007, and shows that while everyone’s getting into hybrid hi-fi products and active speakers, there’s still room for specialist hi-fi separates in the market. Both feature Marantz’s full-width architecture that’s made their recent products stand out, and will be available in black and silver-gold finishes. Trusted Reviews

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