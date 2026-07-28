Honor Magic V6 foldable reviewed, UK’s largest telescope at risk of shutdown

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Chinese phone giant Honor has been on a bit of a roll recently. In 2026, it’s already given us the exceptional Honor MagicPad 4 and the compelling Honor Magic 8 Pro flagship, not to mention the impressive (albeit slightly pricey) Honor 600 Pro. Its latest foldable, the Honor Magic V6, keeps up this formidable streak and is easily worthy of being considered one of the best foldable phones today. The big draw here is the Magic V6’s market-leading durability. I’ve taken plenty of foldables for a spin, from the clamshell Motorola Razr Plus to the tablet-style Oppo Find N5, but I’ve always maintained that I would never actually buy one. Why? Because these devices are often simply too fragile. Tech Radar

The UK’s largest telescope has been put at risk of shutting down after its funding was withdrawn. The Lovell telescope, which has stood at Jodrell Bank Observatory in Cheshire since 1957, could be forced to cease operations when it stops receiving public money at the end of March 2028. The instrument, which has a diameter of 76.2 metres, is the world’s third largest steerable radio telescope and is part of the e-Merlin UK-wide network of telescopes operated by the University of Manchester. Sky News

Land Rover will end production of the Discovery Sport at the end of 2026, after more than 11 years. The SUV remains configurable in the UK but is no longer available to order from the factory in various European markets, including France, Germany and Spain. A JLR spokesperson told Autocar: “Discovery Sport production will end in December 2026, in line with normal product lifecycles. As part of this transition there will be a managed sunset of manufacturing ahead of this date for certain markets.” Autocar Britain’s Ofcom proposed blocking a new BT Openreach discount ‌scheme on Tuesday, marking the regulator’s first intervention over a pricing offer it said threatened competition.Ofcom said discounts of up to £9.50 over 30 months in the emerging fibre broadband market targeted customers that providers such as CityFibre and Hyperoptic rely on ​to grow. Openreach’s offer was not “fair and reasonable and could harm the development of network competition”, said ​Ofcom, adding that Britain’s dominant network could undermine its rivals through “aggressively discounted pricing”. Reuters



How would you feel if your neighbourhood lamp-posts could recognise your number plate, and also your face? Maybe you wouldn’t mind, given how long we’ve had automatic number plate recognition and CCTV. What about if that lamp-post could power itself through its own solar panels, and perhaps find another use for any extra power generated – that would be good, right? This is what Conflow Power Group (CPG) in Warwickshire claims for its iLamps, the first of their kind in the UK. The Guardian

Everything about the date suggested there should have been a second. “He was goofy and sweet; he owned a business,” said the woman, whom LBC is calling Kelly. She recalled: “I didn’t notice until we bumped into my friend, and he texted me saying: ‘Kelly, your date is wearing Meta Glasses.’” The newest addition to Silicon Valley’s ever-evolving line of wearable tech hit the market in 2023 when Mark Zuckerberg’s company announced their collaboration with Ray-Ban. So far, the product has had a mixed reception, sparking concerns from critics about surveillance and privacy – even earning the online nickname ‘Pervert glasses’. LBC

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