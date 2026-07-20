Hackers could use ‘cheap Chinese AI’ for cyberattacks, Samsung to announce wider Fold 8

Amazon’s founder, Jeff Bezos, and the UK government have invested in a £2bn British artificial intelligence startup that is aiming to become the “search engine for rare materials” that accelerates the next wave of technological breakthroughs. The Cambridge-based CuspAI has raised $450m (£330m) in funding from investors including Bezos and the government’s sovereign AI fund, valuing the two-year-old business at $2.6bn. The Guardian Phone launches no longer feel as special, exhilarating, or enthralling as they once did. The slab phone has long been boring, and to make matters worse, heavyweight brands such as Apple, Google, and Samsung often limit “new” product launches to minimal hardware or software changes. Samsung’s last Unpacked was a prime example of this, where our interest hung by a loose thread on the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s Privacy Display. This Unpacked feels different because, in addition to route upgrades for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7, Samsung is bringing out an entirely new product — the new wider Fold 8. Android Authority



The Volkswagen Group is facing one of the toughest battles of its recent history as it scrambles to reduce costs and stay competitive in the face of Chinese rivals, while satisfying the demands of its heavily unionised workforce in Germany. Company boss Oliver Blume came clean to staff last week about the need to cut as many as 100,000 jobs – around one in seven of its global workforce and 50,000 more than previously communicated. Autocar

Apple’s MacBooks seemingly have some big changes on the horizon. One of the biggest is the rumored MacBook Ultra packing that OLED screen, and this is something to be excited about, don’t get me wrong. Well, worries about the price aside, and wider issues around Mac pricing overall, but there’s something I’m more concerned about now. Namely the direction in which Apple is heading with its M-series silicon, following the latest rumor dump from prolific leaker Mark Gurman. Tech Radar

Lined with its famed curry houses, 24-hour bagel shops and stores selling vintage jeans covered with anti-war slogans, London’s Brick Lane has long been considered a beloved cultural hotspot. But now, a 5,200 square metre data centre could be built over one of the area’s most iconic buildings, the former Truman Brewery. The 29-metre-tall facility is set to be used for high-speed trading in London’s nearby financial district, and aims to employ 20 full-time staff. Independent