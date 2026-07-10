Galaxy S26 series huge hit for Samsung, NASA releases spectacular image from Artemis II mission

Share

The Galaxy S26 series has been a smash hit for Samsung – the trio sold 3 million units in its home country of South Korea in just 118 days. That’s under four months. For comparison, the previous Galaxy S25 generation launched in early February and hit the 3 million mark in early August, which is six months. Before that, the S24 series needed two months more to reach the same target. The 2026 flagships started off strong with 1.35 million over 7 days of pre-orders in Korea, up from the previous record of 1.3 million set by the S25 series – and the older models had 11 days of pre-orders. GSM Arena

Literally 24 hours ago, I wrote an article praising Meta for pushing an emergency update to its smart glasses that disables the camera if someone tampers with the recording LED. I thought Zuckerberg was finally taking the peeping tom problem seriously. Turns out I was an idiot. According to a new report from the Financial Times, Meta is currently testing “super sensing” AI glasses that will continuously record your life — taking photos every few seconds and constantly listening to your audio. Tom’s Guide

Wally Funk, the oldest woman to travel into space, has died aged 87. Ms Funk died on Wednesday at her apartment in an assisted living facility in Grapevine, Texas, according to city councilwoman and friend Duff O’Dell. An aviation pioneer, Ms Funk was 82 when she launched into space on board Amazon founder Jeff Bezos‘s Blue Origin rocket in 2021. Sky News

India on Thursday approved a manufacturing joint venture between China’s Vivo and local manufacturer Dixon Technologies, a move that could mark the next phase of the country’s smartphone manufacturing boom after Apple helped turn India into a global smartphone production hub. The approval allows Vivo to proceed with a long-delayed manufacturing partnership first announced in December 2024. Yahoo!

The Trump administration has directly spent $2.7bn of taxpayer money on its crusade against wind power while pouring $1.125bn into boosting coal, which critics say is pushing up Americans’ bills. They say the moves are evidence that the president aims to serve fossil-fuel companies like those which donated record sums to his presidential campaign, rather than the working-class Americans to whom he pledged to lower energy bills and other costs. The Guardian

NASA has released a spectacular image from its Artemis II mission, where Nikon’s flagship camera, the Nikon Z9, was used by the crew to capture one-of-a-kind interstellar imagery from the historic lunar flyby. Titled “Artemis II in Eclipse”, the picture offers a unique perspective of the Sun eclipsed by the Moon from inside the spacecraft. This fantastic shot was captured in April using the Nikon Z9 mirrorless camera, paired with a 35mm f/2D lens at an aperture of f/2, an exposure time of 2 s, and ISO 1600.



I am driving around in a one-of-a-kind electric car that can charge its battery from 10% to 80% in 10 minutes. It is packed with cutting edge technology, but in the fiery kiln of a British heatwave there is a bit of worry the wing mirrors might melt. In jargonese, this is the Shell Triple 10 Challenge Concept Car – which means this is a car built from scratch, in 18 months, to pack in as much of the latest electric vehicle (EV) technology as possible. BBC

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading…

Related Posts